Steve Madden launches a wine: Why footwear can’t be confined to fashion

l. “It’s another way of weaving Steve Madden into the fabric of culture.” While Steve Madden already has strong brand recognition and awareness in Australia, the collaboration with Melbourne Winery is designed to help the brand deepen its relationship with customers beyond the transaction and be part of the cultural conversation. Fashion can’t be confined to clothes From Kouktzelas’ perspective, the synergy between shoes and wine isn’t abstract and the collaboration between Steve Madden and Melbourne Winery is a perfect match. “Just like the right shoe can change the energy of an outfit, the right wine can change the energy of a moment,” Kouktzelas explained. “Together, it’s about bringing that bold energy to a new audience, whilst also taking inspiration from the cities that both our brands were born from – New York City and Melbourne,” she continued. “There are so many similarities between the two cities; we are gritty, real, soulful and there’s so much diversity and culture.” The crossover between cuisine and couture has become the norm in marketing over the last few years with culinary content being featured in campaigns by the likes of Jacquemus, Miu Miu and Burberry. Some luxury houses have taken it a step further, with Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior all investing in opening cafes and fine-dining restaurants. But like most of Steve Madden’s marketing campaigns, the brand decided to put its own twist on the fashion-foodie trend and launch a vino instead. “Food has been a natural playground for fashion brands, but wine felt like a stronger expression of who we are – sophisticated, bold and a little rebellious,” Kouktzelas explained. “It’s not just about taste, it’s about mood and moment – wine has a sense of ritual and celebration attached to it,” she added. From Kouktzelas’ perspective, the modern consumer craves the unexpected. ”They want brands to surprise them, to break rules, to play where they’re not expected,” Kouktzelas shared. “That’s what keeps fashion alive. At its best, fashion has always been disruptive. Collaborations like this remind people that style isn’t confined, it can move across industries, cultures and experiences,” she continued. Kouktzelas believes that consumers today aren’t just buying products, they’re buying into communities and experiences – and more importantly, they are tired of being sold to. “It’s no longer about transactions but touchpoints, so brands that live with them, not just sell to them, are going to cut through” Kouktzelas stated. “The more ways a brand can authentically fit into someone’s life, the stronger that connection becomes.” The marketing ethos described by Kouktzelas goes beyond Steve Madden’s latest collaboration with Melbourne Winery and carries through to its push into cultural spaces in music and night life. “For us, relatability comes from energy and authenticity, not just the products,” Kouktzelas said. “Whether it’s through collaborations, events, campaigns or our social touchpoints, we want consumers to feel that Steve Madden is part of their world, not outside of it,” she added. According to the company, consumer confidence in shopping Steve Madden is only growing. Just last year, the brand opened concession stores in 16 Myer department stores nationally. Beyond Myer, the brand is also sold through David Jones and eight stand-alone stores, as well as online. “We truly believe our brand has something new, fresh and exciting for the Australian market, from our product and how we are showing up in the market, so our ceiling is limitless,” Kouktzelas concluded.