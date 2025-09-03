Gami Chicken boosts regional footprint with Albury site

Gami Chicken is opening in Albury, in the Korean chicken brand’s first foray into the border region.

Executive director Jun Lee told Franchise Executives “We’re seeing a real appetite for Korean cuisine in regional Australia. Gami’s regional expansion is driven by rising demand for quality casual dining experiences beyond metropolitan centres.”

Lee said the global phenomenon of K-pop and the cultural wave known as Hallyu has driven a 60 per cent revenue increase year-on-year in the Korean Delights range. The chain, founded in 2006 by four friends in Melbourne, now has restaurants in five cities across Australia.

“We are now poised to achieve 23 per cent year-on-year in-store revenue growth and expand to seven more locations by mid-2026,” Lee said.

Gami Chicken franchisee will focus on building community ties

The new Albury venue is being launched by local Stuart Fontana who spent over a decade working in defence contracting in Australia and overseas.

“I’ve always had entrepreneurial energy, and after years away, I wanted to come home and build something meaningful,” Fontana said.

“Gami’s offering is fantastic, and the heart and passion of the people behind it make it even better. This town deserves a place like this – great food, a social vibe, and a space that brings people together.”

Gami Albury is committed to building long-term ties with the community with half of all tips donated to local clubs and associations. Customers can nominate groups for donations via an in-store board and Fontana plans to collaborate with schools, sports clubs, and worker groups for future events and sponsorships.

“I want to offer opportunities to young people here to build a better casual dining industry,” Fontana said. “This community has a strong appetite for quality food and social dining, and we’re excited to be part of its evolving culinary scene.”

The Albury restaurant will roll out the brands’ new K-Street menu.

