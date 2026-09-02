StoresOpenings & closings

Kmart to open second K Home store in Queensland

K Home logo on wall
Kmart’s K Home branding on the store in Melbourne. (Source: K Home)
By Harry Booth

Wesfarmers’ discount retailer Kmart is extending its recently launched K Home concept into Queensland with a second store opening.

K Home’s first trial store opened in Box Hill South, Melbourne, in late June. Inside Retail visited the store ahead of the opening and discovered why the retailer had increased its focus on homewares.

“We often get feedback in store that customers want to touch and feel products and see what it looks like outside the box; that’s what this store is really designed to do,” said Kmart’s GM of store experience, Courtney Keeble.

“When we look at how furniture stores in particular run, they have samples and displays, and that’s what we’ve done, to bring together our whole range and help inspire our customers to create the homes they love.”

Wesfarmers CEO Rob Scott told investors of plans to continue the K Home venture shortly after the release of the group’s full-year financial results.

Scott said the second opening will be in a “regional shopping centre in Queensland” to trial the brand’s popularity in a demographic different from Melbourne’s outer suburbs. He added that Wesfarmers plans to open more stores beyond this in time.

Kmart’s flagship homewares brand Anko will headline the 3000 sqm Box Hill store. Wesfarmers said it also plans to increase the number of Anko Global stores in the Philippines over the coming fiscal year.

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