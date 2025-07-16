Meet the ex-Amazon retail visionary opening automated convenience stores in LA

azon’s logistics operations back in 2021, Ohanessian felt there was something “lacking” with the company’s Amazon Go grocery stores. For all the technology consumers had access to with smartphones and cars, Ohanessian felt there wasn’t a truly “smart retail” store out there. What is a “smart retail” store? According to Ohanessian, it’s a store that is extremely customer-friendly, provides efficient service and is located in a safe and secure place that deflects retail theft and any potential for violence. Ohanessian envisioned a retail space that could be easily installed, remotely managed and operate 24/7 without employees. This, he thought, would enable entrepreneurs to profitably run their own shops, or big-box retailers to expand their operations, with installation costs of around US$250,000 per store. At the time, Ohanessian recalled, several team members told him this was a fantasy and that he should consider retiring. But that marked the first day of his journey to starting VenHub, which officially launched in January 2023. By December 2023, VenHub had received over 300 pre-orders for Smart Stores from retailers eager to try out the new tech. And in January this year, VenHub opened its first fully autonomous Smart Store in North Hollywood, California. The shop is located at 11720 Vanowen Street, carries over 400 stock-keeping units (SKUs) and is equipped with six smart refrigerated cabinets, four dry cabinets and four delivery windows that can serve multiple customers at once. In early June, VenHub opened another location at the LAX Metro Transit Center and a third storefront at 1841 N Highland Avenue, near the Hollywood Bowl and Walk of Fame, in July. “Launching in Hollywood is more than a location decision; it’s a service commitment,” Ohanessian told Inside Retail. “We’re here to serve a vibrant community that never slows down. Whether it’s residents going about their day or guests heading to a show at the Bowl, people deserve retail that is fast, accurate, secure, and always open. That is what VenHub delivers.” Step inside a VenHub store What exactly is a VenHub store? It’s a fully automated convenience store that utilises robots, named Barb and Peter, after two of Ohanessian’s friends, to dispense sodas, snacks and other SKUs to customers. The store operates 24 hours a day and is only accessible via a downloadable app. Once shoppers place their order, robots pick up items with suction cups or finger grippers and deposit them in a delivery window. The app tells shoppers their purchase is ready for pickup, and they can open the delivery window with a QR code to retrieve their item. All of this happens without human employees. Ohanessian described VenHub as if a vending machine married a retail store, and they had a genius baby. “A genius baby that is going to revolutionise all retail,” he proudly stated. Ohanessian believes VenHub is a major step forward for an industry that, in his opinion, has not been modernised since the 50s. That was when consumers first started picking up items from a shelf and bringing them to a counter for payment. It’s not just that VenHub uses robots and AI to automate this process; it also uses data to improve merchandising decisions. For example, it can remind store owners to stock up on diet products in January and bottles of water on hot days. It can also automatically open awnings on rainy days so customers don’t get drenched while waiting for their orders. In addition, every Smart Store has security cameras operating 24/7 and sensors to detect attempted break-ins. If that occurs, VenHub will notify the store owner and police immediately, although the stores are also protected with bullet-resistant glass and secure locks. VenHub’s endless optimisation options At the time of the interview, which was conducted in June, Ohanessian said the company held 39 patents, with another 60-plus patents about to be filed or in the process of awaiting approval. One patent is related to switching grippers to handle different tasks. For example, if there are no customers, the store will begin cleaning itself, including vacuuming the floor and washing the windows, to ensure it always looks pristine. In the next year and a half, the team plans to release a mobile version of VenHub’s Smart Stores for sports arenas, concerts and other venues, or for events. After that, the business would like to work with third parties to modernise existing retail spaces. Whether it's an apparel retailer like Nordstrom or a general merchandise company like Walgreens, optimising retail is part of VenHub's "holy grail". "My goal is to be the star of everything in 10 years, but we also understand that we can't just throw stuff in the air and hope for the best. We're doing everything possible to provide incredible technologies," said Ohanessian.