BusinessSupermarkets

Japanese consumers are driving a change in Aeon’s strategy

Aeon Mall Da Nang opening.
Private labels and Asia fuel growth.
By Michael Baker
Aeon Company is one of Japan’s most important retail and mall conglomerates with a growing portfolio of stores and malls in China and Southeast Asia. But it’s also one of the region’s most interesting because, in some ways, it is changing the face of retail in developing Asia. Consumers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phnom Penh have never had it so good, and that is in no small part due to Aeon’s influence in the region. But those stingy Japanese consumers at home are making it hard for

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
An exterior shot of a Neiman Marcus storefront on the Las Vegas strip.
Strategy IR Pro

Can Saks Global recoup its losses to become a profitable department store giant?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Travel retail IR Pro

Why DFS Group walked away from Oceania amid China travel rebound 

Tong Van
Image of Myer logo outside store.
Department stores

Myer appoints former CRG exec in newly minted CPO role

Darshana Gupta
Image of TradeMutt founders.
Hardware

Bunnings, Tiacs drop limited edition hoodie to support tradies’ mental health

Darshana Gupta
Sustainability IR Pro

How The Iconic is future-proofing its business for the circular fashion economy

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay