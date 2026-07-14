BusinessStrategy

How has the US changed course on pesticides?

Roundup weedkiller containers.
Bayer secures key pesticide wins.
By Adam Thorn
The US Supreme Court handed a major legal victory to German agrichemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer last month when it reined in thousands of lawsuits accusing the German company of failing to warn users that glyphosate, the active ingredient in its Roundup weedkiller, causes cancer. Since then, Bayer, which acquired US-based Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018, has consolidated its Roundup business into a new unit and sought duties on glyphosate imported from China. The pesticide industry has

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