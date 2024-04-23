Coffee chain Single O expanding Japanese footprint after early success

Sydney-based coffee roaster Single O will open Ryogoku Roastworks, its second cafe in Japan on Friday, replacing the brand’s existing roastery.

In a further sign of ongoing expansion in Japan, Single O will launch its Shibuya coffee bar in July.

The new roastery and cafe will serve Single O’s signature coffee Reservoir and will feature self-serve batch brew taps, and a breakfast and lunch menu.

It will also have four times the current production capacity, accommodating the company’s growing Japanese customer base.

“We hit the ground running in Japan a decade ago, and the response we’ve had since then has honestly blown us away – we’re now roasting for 130 wholesale partners across Japan,” said Single O co-founder Dion Cohen.

“Moving the roastery into a bigger and better space is really an opportunity to double down in support of those partners and grow our offering.”

Single O Japan GM Yu Yamamoto, who has been an integral part of the brand for 15 years, will spearhead the opening.

Yamamoto joined Single O Surry Hills on an overseas exchange and eventually led the team’s expansion in Japan, heading the launch of the original roastery in 2014 and the Hamacho cafe in 2021.