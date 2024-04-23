BusinessFood & beverage

Coffee and home delivery: How food-service spending is changing in Apac

By Anil Prabha
According to a recent Euromonitor report, while consumer food-service value nears pre-pandemic levels in 2024, dining-in at restaurants will not return to pre-pandemic level until 2028 in Asia Pacific. Apac’s food-service spending surpassed pre-Covid levels in 2024, as revenues grew 12 per cent to more than US$1.2 trillion in 2023. The food-service segment includes restaurants, bars, cafes, fast food and home delivery services. In transaction volumes, the market experienced 10 per cent growth

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now