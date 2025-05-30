The CEO of Dissh on how a strong brand identity enabled international expansion

elt overnight to most of the industry, Dissh’s growth journey has been slow and considered – it was founded in 2001 and didn’t kick-off its rebrand to a vertical brand that designs everything in-house until 2019. In 2023, Brett Blundy’s BBRC investment fund poured $90 million of capital into Dissh for a 40 per cent stake in the business, according to reporting by the Australian Financial Review. A strategic partnership that was formed with the intention of helping Dissh go global. Following its success in the US and recent entrance into the UK, the homegrown Australian brand has now turned its attention to the UAE. Inside Retail: How did you know that Dissh was ready for international expansion? Lucy Henry-Hicks: Alongside steady international growth – especially in the US and UK – we were finding strong repeat customer purchase behaviour. We appreciate that international shipping and returns can be a barrier, so finding the right local opportunities to offer an immersive brand experience was important to us – while allowing us to connect in person with valued customers in the physical form. IR: Why was the strategy for the US to enter with a pop-up versus in the UK with a retail partner? LHH: Our first taste of brick and mortar in the US was with a Summer residency in Teller, Platform in 2023. The short-term residency offered an invaluable opportunity to test the market and gauge local appetite. It was warmly met with lines out the door, confirming this was the right next move for the brand and encouraging us to set down roots with a dedicated Dissh space in the same precinct (Platform) in March this year. With the online business growing consistently year-on-year in the US for the last 5 years, we understand and feel well acquainted with our girl in that region. Selfridges London presents an opportunity to test a new and emerging market, as well as the wholesale model, with a trusted and values aligned retail partner offering access to a range of customers from all over the world. The brand awareness opportunity is unmatched. IR: What was the process like to open the Dissh’s US pop-up store in LA? What were some of the obstacles the team had to overcome to ensure opening day went smoothly? LHH: This was a long time in the making. It was about finding the right location, over rushing to make just any move. Our Australian boutiques are a true extension of the brand, offering an immersive experience for customers to better understand our world, so it was important to use to ensure we could emulate this in the US. We spend a lot of time on the detail – from store design, product ranges and (most importantly) team training and recruitment. Setting up operations in a new country is not without its challenges. Everything from recruitment, logistics, to finance are naturally different in a foreign country and need to be considered. Finding the right partners on the ground has been key to ensuring things run smoothly and we are compliant with US law. IR: What’s next for Dissh in the US after the pop-up? LHH: We’re continually searching for new ways to connect with customers and immerse them in our world of Dissh. Our long-term goal is to introduce more Dissh spaces to key US regions – but everything in its divine time. IR: Why was Selfridges the right retail partner for Dissh? LHH: Selfridges is the perfect home for Dissh – and is iconic in its own right. Selfridges bring together the best brands in the world, under one roof. We feel incredibly proud to sit alongside brands we admire in a space that mixes high-end fashion with attainable luxury. IR: What has the reception for Dissh been like in the US and UK so far? LHH: The reception has been great in both markets. The LA store opening was our biggest opening weekend on record, and Selfridges is off to a strong start – we are already planning our drop from the next collection. IR: From your perspective, what are some of the biggest differences between Dissh’s US and UK consumers? LHH: Both customers value quality and design, leaning into trends with intention, and styling high end designer brands with attainable luxury. The UK customer favours a more monochromatic palette during the winter, trading in for lightweight layers and textures in the transient summer months. She also seeks a tactile brand connection, which we’re building through Selfridges. The US customer varies a lot per region, and follows similar seasonal shifts to the UK customer, while favouring bold silhouettes and statement accessories. IR: Dissh has had one of the best and well-documented rebrands – do you think it set Dissh up for a successful global expansion? LHH: Definitely. We stay true to our brand DNA and act with authenticity and intention in each new venture. Maintaining a strong brand identity has allowed us to be recognised across the globe – people are familiar and resonate with the ‘Dissh girl’. IR: Is Dissh evolving its designs for differences in international markets or are the designs perfectly universal/global? LHH: Yes, and no. While we understand the importance of evolving to meet nuances in customer demand for each region, it’s essential to balance this with staying true to who we are (and what we do well). This is a constant conversation point around the office and in the creative teams. We do operate as a global brand, and our design team is planning and creating for all seasons. Generally, our product is very versatile and easy to bridge seasons, which also supports our global appeal and success. IR: Are there any metrics of success for Dissh’s international expansion that you can share with Inside Retail? LHH: While we’re still early on in our international journey, the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive. Early sell-throughs and customer engagement in key markets are encouraging and help to shape conversation around future strategy. These early wins confirm that our global approach is resonating with customers, and we’re focused on building from here. Following the Selfridges launch, we’re excited to announce a partnership with Ounass in the UAE. Dubai is a fast growing region for Dissh, and this presents an exciting global opportunity to reach new customers.