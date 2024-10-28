Early, exclusive, engaging: How retailers can leverage their sale season data

ct customer information, and prepare for a data-driven sales season to maximise the potential of these events. Ethically collecting data during sales events Responsible data collection is essential for building customer trust. Here’s how you can gather data transparently: First-party data collection: Use competitions and surveys to collect customer information with their consent. Clearly explain the purpose of data collection and offer incentives like discounts or early access. Transparent communication: Include privacy-compliant banners that inform customers of data collection practices, making it easy for them to understand and manage their preferences. Opt-in opportunities: Allow customers to control how they engage with your brand by providing options for SMS, email, or web and app push notifications. This helps customers feel empowered over their data. Preparing for the sales season To maximise each sales day, retailers need a strong data infrastructure and strategy. Data clean-up and management: Prepare datasets for peak performance by removing inaccuracies and optimising segmentation. Clean data is the foundation of effective campaigns. Infrastructure support: Ensure websites and systems can handle high-traffic days. Stress-testing infrastructure and optimising for performance can prevent downtime and improve the customer experience. Real-time reporting and analysis: Real-time dashboards help brands monitor key metrics and adjust campaigns during events, maximising returns on investment. Post-event analysis: Reviewing sales data after each event can reveal customer behaviour trends and highlight areas for future improvement. Tailor your data strategy for each sale event Click Frenzy (11–15 November) Click Frenzy draws in shoppers looking for everything from tech deals to travel discounts. Retailers can use data insights from past events to decide which products to promote and how to personalise customer interactions. Strategies: Audience segmentation: Categorise customers based on previous purchases and browsing history. This ensures that campaigns are relevant and reach the right people. Personalised messaging: Send targeted emails and on-site messages that appeal to individual preferences, increasing the likelihood of engagement. Black Friday (29 November) One of the biggest retail days worldwide, Black Friday offers Australian brands a chance to attract shoppers and boost sales by analysing data from previous years. Strategies: Predictive analysis: Analyse sales data to forecast demand for certain products, ensuring stock and promotional efforts are aligned with customer interest. Early teasers: Build anticipation with teaser campaigns and early access offers. These can be sent through email, SMS, and social channels to engage customers before the sales day. Cyber Monday (2 December) Cyber Monday appeals to online shoppers who may have skipped Black Friday crowds. It’s a prime day for retailers to retarget customers and make additional sales. Strategies: Retargeting campaigns: Reach out to customers who abandoned their carts or browsed on Black Friday, offering them exclusive deals or incentives to complete their purchases. Exclusive online deals: Online-only offers capture the interest of customers who may not have shopped in-store, allowing retailers to extend the sales momentum. Boxing Day (26 December) Boxing Day is a beloved Australian shopping day, with high foot traffic and online activity. Retailers should ensure seamless online and offline experiences to capture as many sales as possible. Strategies: Omnichannel marketing: Ensure consistency between online and in-store experiences, allowing customers to reserve in-store items and check stock online. Holiday return policies: Offer flexible return policies to attract hesitant shoppers. Clearly communicate these policies on websites and in-store to reassure customers. January clearance sales January clearance sales offer a chance to move excess holiday stock, attracting customers looking for deals on remaining seasonal items. Strategies: Inventory analysis: Identify unsold stock and promote it through clearance campaigns. Targeted clearance events can be managed by integrating inventory tracking systems with data analytics. Engagement campaigns: Reward returning customers with loyalty points or offer early access to clearance sales, encouraging continued engagement and brand loyalty. Post-event strategies to keep customers engaged Maintaining customer engagement after sales events is essential for building long-term loyalty. Here are some ways to stay connected: Post-sale follow-up: Send thank-you emails, satisfaction surveys, or product recommendations based on recent purchases. Personalised follow-ups show appreciation and keep your brand top-of-mind. Exclusive offers: Reward customers with early access to future sales or exclusive discounts, creating a VIP experience that builds loyalty. Content engagement: Share content that’s relevant to their purchases, such as product guides, styling tips, or care instructions. This adds value and reinforces their buying decision. Loyalty programs: Encourage repeat purchases by offering points or perks that customers can redeem in future purchases, increasing retention. Personalised retargeting: Use insights from sales data to create targeted retargeting campaigns. Suggest complementary products based on recent purchases or remind them of items left in their cart. The November to January sales season presents immense opportunities for retailers to connect with customers and build long-term relationships. By leveraging data responsibly, engaging customers post-sale, and optimising systems for high-traffic events, brands can maximise these key retail days and turn seasonal shoppers into loyal, year-round customers.