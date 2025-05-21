Why Thailand is crucial to Miniso’s Southeast Asia playbook

p may well be its most emblematic. “The new Bangkok flagship store marks a crucial milestone in our development in the Thai market,” Jun Wang, GM of Miniso Thailand, told Inside Retail. The Mall LifeStore Bangkapi location was chosen as much for its future potential as for its current visibility. According to the company, the surrounding neighborhood is undergoing a wave of urban development, and the mall itself is being positioned as a next-generation lifestyle hub. For Miniso, it’s the kind of anchor environment that can amplify its ambitions, combining heavy foot traffic with a customer base primed for both value and novelty. “Miniso’s recent openings in prime Bangkok locations like Asiatique Night Market, MBK Center, and Megabangna Shopping Center demonstrate our ongoing strategy to secure high-potential commercial spaces and build a new brand image through strategically positioned, high-performing stores,” Wang said. Inside the new flagship, shoppers encounter Instagram-ready displays and immersive digital zones themed around Miniso’s best-selling IPs, from Harry Potter wands to the soft riot of plushies that have come to define the brand’s core identity. The entire environment radiates what the company calls “upgraded experiential retail” designed to fuel social media virality and real-world footfall in equal measure. Fusing collectible culture, streetwear aesthetics, and surprise unboxing mechanics, the Stitch GenZ Street series accounted for 20 per cent of opening weekend sales. The stakes for such launches are higher than they seem. “With Bangkok’s infrastructure and tourism appeal, Miniso is exploring flagship concepts here that could later expand to other Southeast Asian markets,” Wang said. “If a product or concept succeeds here, it often resonates across neighboring markets like Vietnam or Malaysia.” Thailand as key market In recent years, the company has been focusing on IP products. Through exclusive licensing deals with more than 150 global franchises, from Sanrio and Marvel to local favorites like Line Friends, Miniso has sold more than 800 million IP-branded products worldwide. Plush toys, in particular, remain the beating heart of its business, and a powerful driver of emotional engagement. While 70 per cent of Miniso’s inventory in Thailand remains standardised global bestsellers, the remaining 30 per cent is localized, often through agile product testing and real-time input from Thai employees. For instance, fabric selections are adapted to suit tropical climates, while colorways reflect regional design preferences. The brand has even introduced Thai-exclusive plush characters, including DunDun Chicken and Penpen dressed in traditional Thai motifs. Miniso’s decision to launch its latest format in Bangkok reveals a broader ambition – to make Thailand a strategic springboard for Southeast Asia. “Miniso sees tremendous potential in Bangkok and beyond, and is actively exploring opportunities to introduce even larger-format stores that blend immersive retail experiences with localised product offerings,” Wang said. The brand plans to double down on three fronts: expanding into secondary Thai cities, rolling out new next-gen store concepts with hyperlocal design features, and deepening product localisation to better reflect Thai culture and climate. The company is also considering the long-term viability of using Bangkok as a regional hub, not only for distribution, but for creative development and concept testing. “Over the next few years, we will continue to deepen our presence in the country by bringing innovative store concepts and popular IP collaborations that resonate with Thai consumers while elevating the overall retail experience through our upgraded store formats and delivering more innovative localized products and premium experiences that cater to evolving lifestyle trends,” Wang said. Further reading: Miniso’s VP Robin Liu on the company’s vision for growth through IP products.