Brand Collective dumps Clarks brand

Brand Collective will stop distributing products from footwear brand Clarks to focus on other growing brands.

The company announced Tuesday that it will not renew the Clarks footwear license in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The decision follows a strategic review of the company’s footwear brand portfolio.

“As we continue to refine and future-proof our brand portfolio, this decision allows us to focus on growth areas across our broader footwear brands and customer experience that are aligned to our long-term vision,” Brand Collective CEO David Thomas commented.

Brand Collective will continue to trade Clarks in distribution channels until next June.

The omnichannel retailer operates a range of Australian and international apparel, footwear and sports brands, including Reebok, Review, Canada Goose, Shoes and Socks and Hush Puppies.

The company took over the Champion brand licence for Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.