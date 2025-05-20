BusinessStrategy

Brand Collective dumps Clarks brand

Clarks shoes
Brand Collective will stop distributing products from footwear brand Clark. (Source: Clarks/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Brand Collective will stop distributing products from footwear brand Clarks to focus on other growing brands.

The company announced Tuesday that it will not renew the Clarks footwear license in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The decision follows a strategic review of the company’s footwear brand portfolio.

“As we continue to refine and future-proof our brand portfolio, this decision allows us to focus on growth areas across our broader footwear brands and customer experience that are aligned to our long-term vision,” Brand Collective CEO David Thomas commented.

Brand Collective will continue to trade Clarks in distribution channels until next June.

The omnichannel retailer operates a range of Australian and international apparel, footwear and sports brands, including Reebok, Review, Canada Goose, Shoes and Socks and Hush Puppies.

The company took over the Champion brand licence for Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Why it’s good to be a mall operator in the Philippines right now

Michael Baker
Shopping centres & malls

Queensland’s Market Central Lutwyche shopping centre for sale

Celene Ignacio
Aesop revamps storefronts with algae-based window decals
Sustainability

Aesop revamps storefronts with algae-based window decals

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy

Luxe on a plate: How high-end brands are building loyalty with F&B

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

How Viktoria & Woods proves quality never goes out of style

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay