BusinessSustainability

Chadstone, Upparel team up to close textile waste loop

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Chadstone shopping centre says it diverted 304.5kg of textiles from landfill during the first week of its donation drive in partnership with recycling centre Upparel.

The collaboration aims to help close the loop on textile waste as Upparel collects, sorts, reuses and recycles the unwanted items donated.

The Recycle & Be Rewarded donation drive is located at The Fashion Capital, outside David Jones on the lower ground level. It will run until tomorrow.

The companies said that the donated items will be put into good use as they will be given to Upparel’s charity partners, who will find them new homes with families that need them most in winter.

Upparel’s partners include Save The Children, Sacred Heart Mission, Ready Set Australia, St Kilda Mums and Good360 Australia.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sustainability

Loewe opens first Recraft store – repairing and restoring bags

Irene Dong
Replay Jeans has teamed up with Melbourne Victory. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

“Different journeys”: An inside look at Replay Jeans and Superdry

Aron Lewin
Executive interviews IR Pro

Be open to reinvention: Lessons from former global Nike VP, Mindy Grossman

Jo-Anne Hui-Miller
Financial

Brett Blundy, Ray Itaoui to take control of Best & Less

Robert Stockdill
Store tech IR Pro

What makes Uniqlo’s prototype store ‘inspiring, exciting and memorable’

Anil Prabha