Chadstone, Upparel team up to close textile waste loop

Chadstone shopping centre says it diverted 304.5kg of textiles from landfill during the first week of its donation drive in partnership with recycling centre Upparel.

The collaboration aims to help close the loop on textile waste as Upparel collects, sorts, reuses and recycles the unwanted items donated.

The Recycle & Be Rewarded donation drive is located at The Fashion Capital, outside David Jones on the lower ground level. It will run until tomorrow.

The companies said that the donated items will be put into good use as they will be given to Upparel’s charity partners, who will find them new homes with families that need them most in winter.

Upparel’s partners include Save The Children, Sacred Heart Mission, Ready Set Australia, St Kilda Mums and Good360 Australia.