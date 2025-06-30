BusinessStrategy

LoveShackFancy founder on building a 360-degree lifestyle powerhouse

LoveShackFancy founder Rebecca Hessel Cohn wearing a pink tulle dress surrounded by roses
“The dream is to keep building our universe in thoughtful, beautiful ways.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Not many brands can claim to offer as diverse a range of products as a US$795 ruffled silk dress, a US$249 Rococo-inspired duvet cover and a US$50 bottle of rosé. For cult-favourite apparel and lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy, however, there seems to be no limit to the retail categories it can enter, nor to the ones its customers will line up to purchase. In 2013, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, a former fashion and beauty editor for publications like Cosmopolitan and Glamour, decided to turn her love of

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure IR Pro

Can innovation help Nike maintain its market dominance?

Michael Baker
Openings & closings

Mecca unveils biggest store in WA

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

Here comes the Gen Z bride

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sustainability

Winning Group’s Alice Kuepper on the “strategic imperative” of sustainability

Heather McIlvaine
Workforce

NZ TikTok campaign launched to lure young people into retail careers

Kaycee Enerva
Marketing

Four Square celebrates 100 years with Kiwiana collectibles

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay