LoveShackFancy founder on building a 360-degree lifestyle powerhouse

ve of all things fashion and feminine into a business after designing the bridesmaids’ dresses for her own wedding. The born-and-raised New Yorker started selling dresses via pop-ups and trunk shows in the Hamptons, and soon, customers were clamouring for pieces inspired by Cohen’s vintage-influenced and romantic aesthetic. In 2018, LoveShackFancy opened its first permanent bricks-and-mortar store in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons; as of this June, the brand has 20 bricks-and-mortar stores – and counting. While LoveShackFancy’s endless array of pink, floral or lacy (or all of the above) stock-keeping units may seem lighthearted, verging on frivolous, behind the bows is a highly successful business. This year, Puck News estimated that the brand is generating about US$100 million in annual revenue across its direct-to-consumer operations, wholesale partners like Revolve and Nordstrom, and cross-collaboration collections with companies including Sephora, Pottery Barn and Target. A representative of LoveShackFancy declined to comment on the company’s financials. Collaborations have been key to translating LoveShackFancy’s vision across multiple touch points and creating more accessible ways for consumers to enter and experience the brand. While some consumers may not be able to afford an embellished dress that could easily cost up to US$1300, they can probably buy a Wet Brush detangler or Gap floral-print hoodie. Today, LoveShackFancy is much more than merely an apparel business; it has expanded into fragrance, home decor and, most recently, wine and spirits, with plans to become a 360-degree lifestyle brand. Inside Retail spoke with Cohen to learn more about how she plans to accomplish this. Inside Retail: Since launching onto the scene in 2013, LoveShackFancy has been drawing in consumers with the brand’s wide array of pink, ruffled and floral goods, ranging from apparel to homeware. What has the brand’s growth rate been like since launch? Rebecca Hessel Cohen: Since our launch in 2013, LoveShackFancy has grown from a single dress to a full lifestyle brand. In the past few years, we’ve seen remarkable year-over-year growth across several key categories: swim, home, girls and activewear. Each of these categories has become a natural extension of our world, reflecting the deep emotional connection our community has with the brand. IR: In a competitive market such as fashion, which has been experiencing especially rocky waves in recent years, what do you think are the major factors playing into LoveShackFancy’s success? RHC: We believe shopping should feel like a celebration. When you walk into a LoveShackFancy store, it’s not just about finding something to buy, it’s about entering a dreamy destination where you can linger, connect and make memories with family and friends. We love partnering with local organisations and featuring trunk shows from female-founded brands to make each boutique feel personal and one-of-a-kind. And, of course, there’s usually a bottle of rosé chilling, because a little joy and a little sparkle go a long way in the middle of a busy day. IR: LoveShackFancy has 20, soon to be 21, physical retail stores worldwide and 450 retail partners, including Revolve and Anthropologie. What role does physical retail play in the brand’s ability to connect with its consumer base? RHC: Our retail stores play a huge role in allowing us to bring the consumer into our world. They allow us to bring our brand to life through immersive experiences, from celebrating collaboration launches to hosting private shopping parties for birthdays and special moments. Our sales associates build meaningful relationships with clients, staying in close touch to help them find the perfect look for every upcoming occasion. It’s not just about the product, it’s about the feeling you get when you walk through the door. The mood, the magic, the experience of being fully inside the world of LoveShackFancy. IR: What does the brand’s bricks-and-mortar expansion strategy look like for the coming year? RHC: We will open about six to eight stores in 2025 and another six to eight in 2026. So far this year, we have opened up a temp-to-permanent pop-up in both Marin County, California and Kiawah Island, South Carolina, which was a temporary pop-up for part of 2024 that was so successful we transitioned into a permanent location. We’ve also opened in Aspen, Colorado, which has been a dream location for so long. And, most recently we’ve added another temporary pop-up we hope to become permanent in Charlotte, North Carolina. We had the most incredible opening weekend there and saw so many wonderful multi-generational groups coming out to celebrate the brand. IR: From legacy brands like Ralph Lauren to the up-and-coming Rowing Blazers, having a defined visual identity is key to connecting with consumers. How do you think LoveShackFancy’s whimsical and hyper-feminine aesthetic has helped the brand grow? RHC: Brand identity has been such a powerful part of our growth, and it’s what allows us to authentically collaborate with so many incredible partners while staying true to who we are. From our signature florals and Victorian-inspired heritage pieces to our love of bows (and more bows) and, of course, the colour pink, these visual codes are instantly recognisable and deeply tied to our world. We know that our feminine aesthetic might not appeal to every customer when it comes to clothing, but they might like the fragrance or something from our home collection or a piece from our collaborations with partners like Stanley or Wet Brush. We also work hard to make sure the ready-to-wear collection is true to the LoveShackFancy aesthetic but also offers a range of products that appeal to our wide variety of consumers, we say that our consumers range from babies to 80s. We do have black leather jackets, too. Not everything is pink. IR: Over the last few years, there has been a growing trend of college-age women in sororities showing off their LoveShackFancy dresses in #Bamarush or similarly themed TikTok videos. Can you delve into the brand’s approach to social media and the tactics used to connect with one of retail’s hardest-to-reach consumer bases, Gen Z? RHC: When we first started seeing LoveShackFancy pop up on #Rushtok and in outfit-of-the-day (OOTDs) videos for sorority recruitment, we were kind of blown away. We didn’t fully understand what was happening at first. It was the early days of TikTok, and I’ll admit, we were a little nervous that it might pigeonhole the brand into a very specific segment, but then it just exploded. The energy, the excitement and the incredible creativity of this audience have brought so much awareness and love to the brand. As a former magazine editor and a visual storyteller at heart, I was an early adopter of Instagram, I love to use it to take the consumer along for the journey and behind the scenes of everything we do! I think the key is that our approach to socials has always been authentic and real. That’s what allows younger audiences to connect so deeply. We also love leveraging our amazing store teams; they’re such stars on TikTok and really show how they wear and live the brand, which makes it all feel more accessible and aspirational at once. IR: LoveShackFancy is known for its highly successful brand collaborations. The most recent example of this is your team up with Santa Margherita Wines. What are the determining factors in deciding the companies with which to partner? RHC: We love partnering with brands that feel iconic, those with incredible brand heat, heritage and a strong emotional connection with their audience. We also really listen to our own community. Before launching any collaboration, we’ll often tease it with an image and ask our audience to guess the partner. Some of our best ideas have come from those comments. Collaborations have allowed us to expand the world of LoveShackFancy in meaningful ways. They’ve helped us stretch our price points and reach a broader demographic, which is incredibly important as we continue to grow. Partnering with iconic retailers like Gap and Target has brought LoveShackFancy into major markets and retail environments we might not otherwise access through our boutiques or wholesale channels. The visibility and brand recognition these collaborations provide are invaluable, and they let us share the LoveShackFancy magic with even more people, which is ultimately what it’s all about. IR: What segments of the retail industry would you like to tap into next? RHC: Hospitality has always been a dream of mine. I think a LoveShackFancy hotel or café would be the ultimate expression of our world. I’d love to create a space where people can truly live the brand, from the florals to the tabletop to the music and mood. As we grow, we’re excited to continue investing in key categories like home, kids, activewear and swim. I could absolutely see us creating more specialised retail experiences, imagine a LoveShackFancy home goods or kids store. The dream is to keep building our universe in thoughtful, beautiful ways. IR: How do you ensure your collaborations don’t dilute your brand, especially when you venture into sectors that are further away from your core category of apparel? RHC: We’re very intentional about how we approach collaborations. For us, it’s not about volume, it’s about alignment. Every partner we work with must share our values, aesthetic sensibility and commitment to creating something that feels truly special. Whether it’s a legacy brand like Gap or a cult favorite like Stanley, we treat every collab as an extension of the LoveShackFancy world, not a departure from it. That’s how we’ve been able to expand across so many categories without oversaturating or diluting the brand. It all comes down to care, creativity and a deep understanding of our girl. IR: Where do you expect to lead LoveShackFancy in the next 12 years? What tactics does the company plan to utilise to keep its competitive edge, especially during this period of lowered disposable income? RHC: In the next 12 years, I see LoveShackFancy becoming a true global lifestyle brand, with immersive retail and expanded categories like home, beauty, kids and possibly even hospitality. We’ll keep growing thoughtfully, always rooted in romance, nostalgia and connection. To stay competitive during times of economic pressure, we’re doubling down on emotional value, giving our customers something that feels worth it. Whether it’s an heirloom piece meant to be passed down, a fragrance that bottles a memory or a dress she saves up for and wears forever, we’re focused on creating lasting joy. We’re also expanding accessibility through thoughtful collaborations and curated price points, and by growing our community through digital storytelling, styling and social connection. It’s not just about selling, it’s about storytelling. That’s what keeps us meaningful, relevant and resilient. This story first appeared in the June 2025 issue of Inside Retail US magazine.