BusinessStrategy

How Baroma is building a market for culturally rich Asian fragrance brands

Ebers Papyrus aromatherapy
The company was founded to champion niche Asian fragrance brands. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
There’s a disconnect at the heart of the perfume business: Culture and craft are shifting east, but the shelf space and storytelling are still dominated by legacy Western houses. Into that gap steps Baroma, a young, editorial‑driven retailer that wants to turn under‑the‑radar Asian fragrance brands into the next wave of global prestige. “It felt essential to create space for a different narrative, one that reflects where culture and craft are quietly evolving,” Baroma content manager

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Man holding up a garment in a warehouse environment as part of a flash sale
Financial IR Pro

How flash sales are helping this store stay afloat in deflation-hit China

Reuters
An image of a young woman standing in front of the ocean holding a Conserving Beauty product in her hands.
Sustainability IR Pro

Three sustainable retail start-ups to have on your radar

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The Loewe Fall Winter 2025 men's and women's collection
Strategy IR Pro

From Gucci to Loewe: The high stakes game of creative musical chairs

Tong Van
a model in G-Star fashion
Fashion & accessories

G-Star Raw seals new Australasian partner

Sean Cao
A Coke campaign image showing a young man drinking out of a glass bottle at a basketball game
Marketing IR Pro

Coke CEO talks most memorable campaigns and the future of AI-driven advertising

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Head shot of Matthew Horn, group GM of customer and digital at Country Road Group
Mobile commerce IR Pro

Country Road Group’s Matthew Horn on fostering a culture of experimentation

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay