SectorsOpenings & closings

H&M shuts Hobart store, exits Tasmania

H&M
The Hobart store is the brand’s sole location in Tasmania
By Harry Booth

Fashion giant H&M will not be renewing the lease on its store in Hobart CBD, which will put an end to the brand’s physical presence in Tasmania.

Shoppers across the Bass Strait will lose access to the Murray Street site from April 2. It comes as H&M continues its plans, which were announced late 2025, to reduce its global store footprint by 200.

“At H&M, we continuously review our store portfolio. As our current lease term comes to an end, we have decided to close our Hobart store,” a company spokesperson told Inside Retail.

The spokesperson added that customers “can continue to shop with us at our other locations”, the nearest of which is more than 750km away in Werribee, Victoria.

H&M’s store presence in Australia peaked in 2019 at 49 locations. Once the Hobart location closes, the portfolio will consist of 32 sites.

The wave of recent closures included its Brisbane flagship on Queen Street Mall, which closed on November 25.

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