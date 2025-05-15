SurfStitch website offline as shoppers await response on orders

Australian online retailer SurfStitch’s website has been down and inaccessible for at least two weeks with customers waiting on orders since last year, raising questions about whether the brand has ceased trading.

The retailer’s website shows a blank page, while its mobile version shows a message stating that the site is currently undergoing maintenance and that it will be back soon.

SurfStitch last posted on Instagram and Facebook six months ago, with comments from buyers indicating unrefunded and undelivered orders, orders with missing items, and inquiries about the website being down.

“So you have closed down with no announcement anywhere,” said one customer on SurfStitch’s Facebook page.

“BUYER BEWARE!!! SurfStitch took my money 28 Nov. Nothing has been shipped and they don’t answer Customer Service phone calls or messages. Noone picks up the phone. They have become a total scam!!,” wrote another. Several customers used the term scam and there was no reply to the post from SurfStitch

“If your [sic] not going to send orders or answer emails and the websites down at least have the decency to make a post about what’s going on,” said another user, commenting on Surfstitch’s last Instagram post.

Subsequent to this story being published, a representative of SurfStitch reached out saying “all SurfStitch orders are up to date and have been fulfilled” and “there are no outstanding customer service tickets/enquiries”.

SurfStitch’s parent company, Alquemie Group, completed a restructuring in late 2021, and late last year, Scott Evans stepped in as CEO, succeeding Sacha Laing.

Inside Retail reached out to a SurfStitch spokesperson who responded, saying they had “no comment” on the company’s trading status.