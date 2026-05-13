BusinessStrategy

Ikea tests robotic boots to increase fulfilment speed

The trial is part of the company’s investment in tools aimed at improving operational efficiency. (Source: Supplied)
By Uyen Duong

Robotic boots called Moonwalkers are being used to support order fulfilment operations at Ikea in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Moonwalkers are worn over regular footwear and use AI technology that adapts to each user’s walking pattern. For co-workers responsible for picking orders across fulfilment areas, the system is designed to increase picking speed and reduce physical strain.

The trial began after an Ikea co-worker saw an advertisement for Moonwalkers and ordered a pair for testing. Initial results showed co-workers walked up to twice as fast, while average hourly picking productivity rose by 16 per cent.

Moonwalkers are among more than 40 automated solutions, including AI and robotics technologies, already supporting co-workers across Ikea units worldwide.

“Our co-workers have responded really positively – and so have our customers,” said Sebastian Carlius, fulfilment operations manager at Ikea Helsingborg. “People see something new, something that works, and it sparks curiosity. That energy is what drives us to keep looking for better ways of doing things.”

Ikea said the project reflects how operational initiatives can originate from employees involved in day-to-day fulfilment work.

“What the team in Helsingborg has done is a great example of that – taking initiative, testing something new, and sharing what they’ve learned,” said David McCabe, global fulfilment and core services manager at Ingka Group.

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