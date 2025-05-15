Why brands and retailers need to have a strong sense of self

ig or small, with emotion, not spreadsheets or data. Every promotional pivot, every marketing shift, every decision under some form of tension is a reflection of that inner state. And that’s where, unfortunately, it starts to unravel. When brands start having challenges, it’s often because the people behind the brand haven’t done the internal work on the brand and business to clarify identity, truly know the business’s purpose, get how to build emotional muscle or understand their brand’s emotional default (the feeling you are selling). That’s when the brand itself starts to mirror a human in crisis. It over-explains, shifts in shape and withdraws, to name a few pitfalls. In retail, it shows up not just in messaging but in merchandising, assortment planning, store energy and frontline culture. Ultimately, it ends up changing the brand entirely along with whom it’s for. The biology of branding So let’s talk about nervous systems. In humans, our autonomic nervous system manages and governs unconscious responses to perceived threats. Something we naturally use every single day. Fight, flight, freeze or fawn – it’s an evolutionary survival response that’s fast and reactive. Now watch a brand under stress. A retail chain slashes prices across all categories? That’s fight. A DTC brand goes silent after a poor launch? That’s freeze. A business changes or rebrands to mimic competitors? That’s fawn. This rarely comes from incompetence, it’s normally just instinct. It happens when the pressure comes on and stress levels rise. Sometimes it also comes from temptation. It happens when people behind the brand or business are stressed or have doubts. They start reacting emotionally, often without realising it, and normally not loudly. And retail – with its constant cycle of seasons, change, promotions and data – amplifies these impulses. Why retail brands lose themselves Most of the brands I get called in to help didn’t set out to be average, and in most cases, are far from it. They always launch with clarity, boldness and intent. But over time, market pressure in different shapes and forms chips away at conviction, dilutes the clarity and often changes what they started out wanting to be or do. We start to see: Lookalike product ranges Campaigns that play it safe A/B tested messaging that sounds like no one Store staff who are unclear on the brand’s why Marketing that’s run by metrics, not meaning Practices focused on functional and transactional retail If we think about Australia, foot traffic in major CBDs still has yet to fully return to pre-pandemic levels, and perhaps it never will, with weekday averages down 15-20 per cent in 2024 (Source: Roy Morgan). The noise and clutter are up online, whilst physical engagement is down. And it’s subtle shifts like these that quietly trigger brand anxiety. But here’s the thing: The panic isn’t always loud. It’s often subtle. A tweak to a message here. A sudden promotion there. A softening of tone that no one questions. It hides behind the rational and logical, until a brand has slowly drifted so far from its truth and ethos that no one can quite remember what it stood for in the first place. And when we operate in retail from that place, we quickly become forgettable. Because nothing cuts through quite like calm, focused truth. Brand clarity Is your emotional anchor When you have deep clarity on your brand, its emotional default, its reason for being, its non-negotiables, you don’t just get aligned creatively. You have something to emotionally anchor you. It means that clarity becomes the thing you can return to when pressure hits. Without it, retail owners and teams start pinballing, chasing trends, reacting to what competitors are doing, or second-guessing every decision based on a performance dip. But when your brand and business have a strong sense of self, decision-making becomes clearer, faster, and more consistent. And why? Because you know what you would never do, just as much as what you would. That’s how clarity protects you from nervous system thinking. It gives the business a regulated core, so even when the environment is volatile, the brand can hold steady. Emotional discipline Is the new edge Let me make it clear. True retail advantage in 2025 won’t be driven by speed or scale alone. Why? Because every business, big or small, now has the same opportunities to use or implement technology as the next. It will come from emotional discipline, both as a business and with your customer. So that means: Staying on-message when the market flinches Delivering brand experience across all channels, consistently Empowering store staff to embody brand energy, not just a script Making decisions from brand truth and ethos, not campaign fatigue I define emotional discipline as the ability to lead with clarity under pressure. Knowing what you would do and not do, what you would say yes to, and more importantly, knowing what you would say no to. Being able to act from alignment, not adrenaline. Here’s how it can show up: Merchandising reflects purpose, feeling and experience over panic A physical store clearly drives more than a sales distribution strategy Saying no to trends that don’t align with your values and ethos Knowing clearly what you stand against, not just for Because when you react in business or in life, those that stay anchored and aligned become magnetic. How to know if your retail brand Is in fight-or-flight In workshops, I often only have to ask leaders to spot the following signs: Does your in-store team feel disconnected or unsure how to explain your products? Are your marketing cycles driven by urgency or intention? Do you rely on price promotion to drive volume? How often does your social voice change tone each week? Does the brand’s original reason for being feel lost or confused? These are not marketing problems either. They are emotional ones. And they point me to a nervous system in disarray. Case in point: from confusion to clarity I recently worked with a specialty retailer whose sales had plateaued despite having really strong foot traffic. The product was good. The marketing budget was healthy. But nothing was landing. Through some curated team exercises, what we discovered was emotional disconnection. The team was anxious, unclear and unsure, which meant messaging had become reactive. The founder also had started making decisions based on what felt safe, not what felt true. So we stopped all outbound marketing. No ads. No new campaigns. Instead, we went inward. We rebuilt their story from the emotional root, why they existed, who they were not and what they wanted the customer to feel. We also got clear about the question their customer was asking, and whether their brand was the answer. We reshaped language, refreshed the store experience, and aligned the entire business around emotional clarity and the north star. Among other things, sales have lifted. But more importantly, the team found their voice again. They were no longer reacting. They were now leading. Retail’s next great shift is human We all know AI, automation and data will keep evolving. But the future of ‘brand’ in retail is going to belong to those who can lead with and from having emotional clarity – internally as a team or externally with their customers. Retail continues to be such an exciting and energetic business. Every brand, either online or off, has a pulse. Every brand I’ve worked for or with has a nervous system; the amazing ones are those that are regularly regulated and go inwards first. So the next time a strategy feels unclear, a store feels flat, or the team feels overwhelmed, ask: Are we acting or making a decision from alignment and what we are anchored to, or is it from the influence of anxiety? In business today, emotional clarity isn’t just leadership, it’s survival.