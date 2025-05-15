BusinessWorkforce

Why brands and retailers need to have a strong sense of self

Four Pillars Shiraz gin being poured over a model
By Nick Gray
I have become very certain in my career that behind every retail brand is not just a business model or product catalogue, there is what we will call a nervous system – living, reactive and deeply human. And more often than not, no different from in our lives, it’s overstimulated. In my work with brands and retailers, I see this pattern play out a lot. We treat brands as clean systems: strategy, data, delivery. But brands are built and run by people, and people often respond to pressure, big

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay