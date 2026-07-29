CareersFashion & accessories

Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety CEO exits

Peter Fiasco
Peter Fiasco led the retail business for 18 months. (Source: Franchise Executives)
By Sarah Stowe

Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety CEO Peter Fiasco has left the business after 18 months in the leadership role.

In a statement, Hip Pocket director John Gleeson said, “Peter Fiasco has concluded his role as CEO of Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety. We thank Peter for his time with the business and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Fiasco was the first CEO for the 32-year-old retail chain which supplies corporate clothing, safety workwear, protective clothing and personal protective equipment to businesses large and small. Founded in Bendigo, it has 57 stores in its network.

Fiasco told Franchise Executives, “I felt it was time for me to depart. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Hip Pocket and contributing to the great brand that it is. I wish the franchisees particularly a huge amount of success.”

Prior to Hip Pocket, Fiasco had been head of franchising at Kwik Kopy for two years. His franchise experience includes leadership roles at Snap Print & Design, Australian Skin Clinics, Hairhouse, and Quest Apartment Hotels.

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