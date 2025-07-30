Kikki.K expands into lifestyle with Lisa Gorman collaboration

Stationery brand Kikki. K has launched its capsule collection – A Story in Six Parts – designed by Lisa Gorman, marking its first foray into lifestyle fashion.

“This collection strives to calm the chaos of your wardrobe in the same way that Kikki.K organises your life through stationery,” said Lisa Gorman, creative director of Kikki.K.

Designed in Melbourne, the collection is for daily adventures, featuring high-rotation accessories and crafted bags in colours of ‘Raspberry’, ‘Fresh Moss’, and ‘Sugar Pink’.

“We’ve made a point about colour. These are not quiet pieces – they’re designed to be seen, used and relied upon every day,” she said.

The collection also features its branded stationery, including new season diaries and notebooks, and an apparel lineup of cotton vests, shirts, and dresses with neutral colours.

The Kikki.K capsule collection by Lisa Gorman will be available online and in the brand’s stores across Australia in August.