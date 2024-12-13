Kering’s Bottega Veneta names Louise Trotter creative director

Kering has named Louise Trotter as the new creative director of Bottega Veneta, who will take over the role by the end of next month.

“Louise brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Bottega Veneta’s tradition of bold creativity and unparalleled excellence,” said Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of brand development.

“Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance.”

Trotter will succeed Matthieu Blazy, who is leaving the company to assume the artistic director role at Chanel.

Prior to the new appointment, Trotter worked as a creative director at Carven.