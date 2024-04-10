Kikki.K GM Lisa Gorman talks brand purpose, design and what’s next

al. Her recent collaboration with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood in creating a limited-edition design of blood-donor bandages was inspired by her debut art collection, Fluorescence. A self-professed lover of colour, Gorman has recently delved into the effect of repetition in pattern-making, which is prevalent in the collections and designs that are part of Kikki.K’s new look, which it has dubbed its Kaleidoscopic chapter. The brand “inspires customers to write their own story” through design similar to how the Lifeblood collaboration strives to champion change by capturing people’s attention and sparking action. The brand’s latest ‘Back To It’ collection, launched in January, embodies this ethos and marks the beginning of a new era since Brandbank Group bought Kikki.K out of administration in October 2021. Gorman strives to champion individuality and personal style through the design of the products, which equip individuals with the tools to be organised and feel their best. Inside Retail: Kikki.K has a strong emphasis on style and the individual. How do you integrate these values into your design philosophy? Lisa Gorman: Many of us need a little help on the organisational front, but it needn’t be as serious as it sounds. Fashion and function are the driving forces behind the design of each of our products, allowing the individual to express their own personal style while moving through their day with clarity. Feeling organised can do a lot for one’s state of mind. Organisation removes chaos and evokes calm, allowing space and focus to get along with the mission at hand. We all like to tick off the boxes, but let’s enjoy it while we’re at it. IR: What inspires your designs? LG: I’m very inspired by our customers, by their daily lives, how and what they need to go about their days, and how Kikki.K can be useful, both creatively and functionally for them ­– at work, study, on daily commutes, weekends away and everything in-between. IR: What is Kikki.K’s purpose? LG: The purpose of Kikki.K is to help you navigate your life in style, with form and function as a priority. This extends beyond the organisational tools we have built the brand upon, such as planners, diaries, pens, etc, and into whatever you’ll need when you’re on the move. Our customers inspire us, and we aim to spark their creativity, inviting them to embrace a life enriched with colour. IR: As the new creative director of Kikki.K, what is your vision for the evolution and growth of the business in the coming years? LG: Our new collections are just a taste of this new chapter as we expand into new product categories to include more essentials to help stay organised as you move through the day. [Our vision is that customers will continue to] embrace Kikki.K as a trusted source to ensure you get out the door on time, with all the things you need for the day, looking fabulous and knowing you are one very organised individual. IR: Sustainability and technology are becoming increasingly important in the design industry. How does Kikki.K incorporate sustainability and tech into its product collections? LG: Sustainability is a key focus for us in this new era of KIkki.K, and work will always be ongoing in this space. Right now, we’re substantially reducing our plastic packaging, while also in discussions with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to help determine how Kikki.K can best support their mission with our paper products, as well as reviewing our materials to ensure we’re using more responsible options where possible. A deeper analysis of materials and lifecycle is taking place at the design phase of each product [now], than it has in the past. The world is moving faster and faster into the technology space. Wherever our customers are headed, we’ll be here to offer essential accessories for their devices. [This includes] laptop bags, phone cases, tablet sleeves and accessories to help not only navigate each day with ease but provide [an opportunity] for expression of personal style along the way. Further reading: How demographics are driving Milligram’s physical retail expansion