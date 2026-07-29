BusinessStrategy

Can China really consume its way to growth?

Chinese retail shopping centre.
China’s retail stimulus slows.
By Michael Baker
Surprise surprise! Despite the Chinese government’s ongoing trade-in subsidy scheme for big-ticket consumer goods, now entering its third year, sales of the very items targeted by the scheme are crashing. And the scheme’s ability to paper over China’s economic imbalances is fading with it. The momentum of retail sales growth in June remained sickly, barely keeping its head above water at 1.0 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Excluding automobiles, sales

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