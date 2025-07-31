Why some rebrands thrive and others flop: Insights from a creative director

2024’s most divisive rebrand, HBO Max with its branding flip-flops or, closer to home, the Bureau of Meteorology and its ill-advised attempt to become ‘The Bureau’. Public opinion aside, a rebrand is about setting your business up for the future. That means making deliberate, strategic choices. It’s not just about a new logo or colour palette. There are a few fundamentals that come into play, and they all need proper consideration and attention for a rebrand to succeed. All of them. Respect the past No one wants to disrespect their history. But it goes deeper than your tangible brand assets and what’s written in your brand book. Your history reveals all sorts of intangibles that can be harder to nail down – the tone, the cut of your jib and the vague aura you radiate in a small corner of the mind of your target audience. When you’re embedded in the business, you have a fair idea what these intangibles might be. But look at it as an outsider. How does your brand come across to someone who doesn’t know you very well and likely finds your marketing annoying (like 95 per cent of us)? Once you’ve got an understanding of that, look at how you can augment it. A refreshed brand based on current truth is going to be a lot more credible than a 180-degree flip. It’s also one your people can get behind because in their heart they know it to be true. Find your space You used to stand for X. Do you still? Is there enough clear space to play here again, with a new way of saying it? If so, that’s a luxury you need to lean on. If not, what’s a believable leap? A classic example is if a big box is cutting your lunch. This raises the question – do you need to start kicking them in the shins? Home Timber & Hardware did this to great success many years ago – keeping its loved assets (the dogs, Dogalogues) but adopting a fighting stance. The positioning ‘The proper hardware store’ enabled the brand to keep the cheek everyone loved, but opened the door to explain its key differences from the big box. This work began a highly successful run for the brand, one the whole business bought into. Especially with a roadshow to the franchises explaining they were proper hardware people and they now had a proper hardware store. This leads to the next point. Get the business to buy in – all of the business Once your shiny new brand platform is signed off on, the job of sharing and building confidence and enthusiasm across the business is critical. We recently undertook a brand revitalisation for Autobarn. It was a textbook example of how to bring your people along for the ride – quite literally. Upon marketing approval of the concept, we presented the platform to the leadership team. Feedback was canvassed and discussed at length. The enthusiasm was palpable from the start. Not only this, but at the encouragement of the core team, the business was encouraged to get involved. While this has happened before, in my experience, the response is usually lots of nodding, but the team is left to it. In this case, the people in the business followed through. The whole cross-unit team did its bit to bring the new brand to life. Done right, this is a lot more than just ads – it’s a mindset shift and the creation of a new north star that defines action and service. You can almost bottle it. Trust and empower your partners Backing your partners – whether agency, consultants, suppliers or whoever – and trusting them implicitly reaps huge rewards. Micromanage them or smack them down over 1 per-centers and you’ll lose way more than that in enthusiasm and productivity, all at a huge detriment to you and the brand. During the brand revitalisation of Autobarn, we were trusted, supported and included as part of the business from end to end. I’m not saying this gratuitously – it was the difference between getting the job done and going well over and above. From where I sit, that’s a massive factor in your future success. So if you’re looking at giving your brand a rethink, make sure you have a sense of where the business has come from, where its current strengths lie and how everyone involved can help get you where you want to be. Because when it comes to brand transformation, there’s no room for half-measures. This story first appeared in the August 2025 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.