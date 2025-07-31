Hermes chalks up sales growth in every market

French luxury house Hermes has reported strong sales growth for the first half of this year, with revenue climbing in every region as wealthy consumers continued to spend on its signature leather goods.

The company posted €8 billion (US$8.78 billion) in revenue for the six months ended June 30, representing an 8 per cent increase at constant exchange rates compared to the same period last year.

Sales rose 9 per cent in the second quarter alone, helped by solid performance in the US, Japan, and the Middle East.

Hermes said growth was broad-based, with every geographic region posting gains, including Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Japan led with a 16 per cent increase, while the Americas rose 12 per cent. Sales in France were up 9 per cent, and Europe outside of France climbed 13 per cent.

“The solid first-half results across all regions reflect the strength of the Hermes model,” said Axel Dumas, executive chairman of Hermes.

“I would like to thank all our customers for their trust and all our employees for their commitment. We will continue to invest and recruit to ensure the group’s sustained success.”

Hermes’s core leather goods and saddlery division, including its popular Birkin and Kelly bags, remained the company’s main growth driver. The brand also reported double-digit increases in jewellery and homeware, while sales of watches and perfumes declined.

The company said it would continue investing in craftsmanship, expanding production, and strengthening its global retail footprint to meet rising demand for its exclusive products.