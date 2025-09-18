Francesca Bellettini confirmed to lead Gucci

Luxury group Kering has appointed Francesca Bellettini as the president and CEO of Gucci, replacing Stefano Cantino after only nine months.

Speculation on the appointment has been swirling, as Inside Retail reported yesterday, with Bellettini described as Kering’s most prized asset.

Bellettini will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, with group COO Jean-Marc Fuplaix continuing in his role to further support de Meo in the development and management of the group.

“At this pivotal moment, I intend to build a leaner and clearer organisation in which the best talent drives our houses forward,” said de Meo.

“Gucci, as the flagship of our group, deserves the sharpest focus, and Francesca – one of the most seasoned and respected professionals in our industry – will bring the leadership and flawless execution needed to restore the brand to its rightful place.”

Bellettini has held several leadership roles across Kering since joining the company in 2003.

In 2013, Bellettini was named president and CEO of Saint Laurent and was appointed deputy CEO in charge of brand development at Kering in 2023.

“I am truly honoured to take on direct responsibility for Gucci, one of the world’s most iconic luxury houses,” said Bellettini.

“I look forward to working under the leadership of Luca de Meo, whose innovative and fresh perspective inspires us to push boundaries.”