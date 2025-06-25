BusinessWorkforce

Beauty without barriers: Why accessibility must be the industry’s next frontier

Guide Dogs Beauty Summit
Guide Dogs leads beauty accessibility push. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Over 500,000 Australians face daily barriers in accessing everyday products. From identifying a shampoo bottle to using sunscreen, much of the beauty industry still caters to a narrow definition of the consumer: sighted, able-bodied and unreflective of diverse lived experiences. A new movement led by Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is calling time on this systemic exclusion. With the launch of Australia’s first “Accessible Beauty Guidelines”, the organisation is urging local brands to rethink how they

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Melbourne-based startup Cullen Jewellery goes global
Openings & closings

Melbourne-based startup Cullen Jewellery goes global

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury IR Pro

Why are luxury brands investing more in South Korea despite economic headwinds?

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

After 10 years, Japan’s Aeon seems ready to conquer Vietnam’s regions

Robert Stockdill
Strategy IR Pro

A marriage of convenience? Myer’s acquisition of Premier’s apparel brands

Jared Dickson
Appointments & exits

Former Kmart boss takes the helm of Campion education business

Celene Ignacio
Workforce IR Pro

The retail industry’s diminishing visible allyship of Pride Month

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay