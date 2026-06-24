LSKD opens new concept in Victoria, targets $200m revenue

Activewear brand LSKD is attempting a new concept in its latest store opening as the brand eyes $200 million in annual revenue.

The Queensland-founded retailer’s newest store is Heirloom, Armadale, opening on July 11, marking an entry into its next phase of retail growth. The 179sqm store will debut its “next-generation” concept, with a refreshed, community-led design that LSKD said will influence future stores.

LSKD said, alongside its revenue targets, that it expects to grow its store count from 33 to 40 this year, with two more openings in Victoria planned “in the coming months”.

“This next chapter for LSKD is about building world-class retail experiences that still feel like us,” said LSKD founder and CEO Jason Daniel. “We’ve spent a lot of time on this concept because we wanted every store to feel community-led, premium, and highly experiential.”

“Armadale is a milestone for us, and it shows the direction we’re heading as a brand, not just in Australia but globally.”

The retailer said it will host its ‘tights and shorts swap’ initiative in the new Armadale store, something which it feels has become a signature of new openings, known for drawing in large crowds.

“We’d had our eye on High Street Armadale for some time, so when the opportunity within Heirloom came up, it was a natural fit,” added chief retail officer Alex Shaughnessy.

“The quality of the development, its design, and its position within one of Melbourne’s strongest retail precincts made it the ideal place to launch our next-generation store concept.”

“This store is the first expression of our new retail direction. It delivers a more elevated and intuitive experience and will help shape how we approach future stores in Australia and internationally.”