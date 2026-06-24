Why Meta just traded its most powerful fashion credential for its own name

he first time, sit entirely under the Meta brand rather than a heritage eyewear label. Meta is signalling to consumers, investors and competitors alike that smart glasses are no longer a speculative side project requiring the scaffolding of an established fashion house to succeed. They are, in Meta’s estimation, a mainstream consumer category in their own right – one that the company intends to own. Learning from the fashion world EssilorLuxottica, the conglomerate behind Ray-Ban and Oakley, remains the manufacturing and design partner. That relationship, which began in 2021, has quietly taught Meta something the software world rarely demands: how fashion brands are built, how they approach design and what their customers actually value. In an interview with Feed Me creator Emily Sundberg, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the partnership exposed him to “how they build their brands, how they do their design, what they feel is important” – a candid admission that the company has been learning from its partner as much as building alongside it. Fashion meets function The result is a range that deliberately bridges tech utility and everyday wearability. Three styles anchor the collection: the Adventurer, a clean rectangle evoking the classic Wayfarer; the Fury, a larger and more statement-oriented frame; and the Starfire Kylie Edition, a rounder, more overtly fashion-forward silhouette developed in collaboration with Kylie Jenner. The strategic logic of the Jenner partnership reflects a broader cultural manoeuvre – smart glasses, long associated with the early-adopter fringe, are being repositioned as mainstream aspirational objects. Twenty-six style combinations, prescription lens compatibility, and a starting price of $469 reinforce that accessibility is part of the pitch. All three styles share a common hardware platform: a 12-megapixel camera capable of 3K video, six microphones and open-ear speakers integrated into the arms. Built-in Meta AI enables hands-free photo and video capture, live translation across 20 languages and ambient assistance based on what the glasses can see and hear. Upcoming features include pedestrian navigation and a dynamic photo function that automatically selects the best frame from a burst. A preemptive land grab The timing of the rebrand is unlikely to be coincidental. Apple’s rumoured smart glasses are widely expected to land next year, and Google has confirmed a competing product developed with Warby Parker, powered by its Gemini AI model. Last week, Snap unveiled its own AI glasses – the Specs – at a US$2,195 price point, immediately drawing criticism for being expensive and clunky. Against that backdrop, Meta’s move to establish a named, design-forward consumer brand feels less like a pivot and more like a preemptive land grab. However, the numbers support the confidence. Meta and EssilorLuxottica currently hold an estimated more than 80 per cent of the smart glasses market, and the Ray-Ban Meta line has sold millions of units globally. Global smart glasses shipments reached 9.6 million units last year, with Meta accounting for approximately 76.1 per cent of that total, according to the International Data Corporation. Walking away from the Ray-Ban name could be read as a risk, but it reads more convincingly as the move of a company that believes it has outgrown its training wheels. The sweet spot Zuckerberg has been characteristically direct about what this category requires: “The challenge is that each one you need to hit the sweet spot of making it good-looking and comfortable to wear and delivering on the functionality”. That framing, prioritising aesthetics alongside capability, marks a meaningful evolution from the early VR headset era, when Meta often prioritised technical ambition over wearability. Whether Meta Glasses can sustain the brand equity its Ray-Ban partnership provided remains the question. But the company has decided it would rather find out under its own name than continue borrowing someone else’s.