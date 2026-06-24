‘Genuinely impressive’ Stax activewear enters receivership

Perth-founded activewear brand Stax has entered receivership after 12 years in business.

The retailer, known for its inclusive sizing and celebrity backing, will trade as usual during its receivership. FTI Consulting’s Joseph Hansell and Asjadi Hone have been appointed receivers and managers, effective today (June 24).

“Stax is a well-known Australian brand with strong customer support. Stax has done something genuinely impressive proving that premium activewear does not have to choose between performance and style,” said Joseph Hansell. “The business is trading as usual while the Receivers undertake an urgent assessment of the company’s operations.”

The online-first retailer will continue to run its two boutique stores in Sydney CBD and Liverpool, FTI said. Its website is currently advertising discounts up to 50 per cent off.

Marketing itself as Australia’s first activewear brand to stock sizes from women’s sizes four to 24, Stax has frequently been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, and Megan Fox.

Don Robertson originally founded the brand as a supplement company called Muscle Stax before the gym he sold his products in went bankrupt. After this, he began to sell the hoodies he made with the brand’s logo.

Robertson later met his now-wife, Matilda, who began to help him on the development of products for a female consumer base. The rebrand was made official in 2015, when Stax began to shift its focus exclusively to apparel.

In an interview with Inside Retail, Robertson said that Stax was looking to grow its international presence in the US. At the time, Matilda and Don both said they were “not in a rush” and wanted to expand when the time was right.

The brand’s store count once stood at 12, most of which have now closed before Stax pivoted to its online model.