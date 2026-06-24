BusinessFinancial

Baby Bunting softens outlook amid challenging environment

Image of Baby Bunting storefront.
The lowered outlook would still bring significant growth in profits (Source: LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Baby Bunting has warned investors about the difficult consumer environment in which it is currently operating. But its newly-lowered outlook still presents fast levels of growth.

The specialty baby retailer, the largest of its kind in Australia, now expects full-year after-tax profits to fall between $16 million and $17 million. It expects the figure for the second half of its fiscal year to see after-tax profits of $11 million to $12 million, down from the previously expected range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million.

This downgrade, however, would still present a growth between 50 to 64 per cent year-on-year.

“The three RBA cash rate rises in the second half, together with higher fuel prices, weighed on consumer spending and added to our distribution costs,” said Baby Bunting’s CEO, Mark Teperson. “Sales across our non-refurbished store network did not meet plan over the last seven weeks, driven by softness in prams and car safety categories relative to expectations, which lowered average transaction values.”

Baby Bunting now expects its same-store sales growth to fall from a 6 to 8 per cent range down to 3 per cent. Despite this, the retailer said its Store of the Future program continued to perform in line with expectations.

“We are proud of the progress we have made against our strategic plan,” Teperson added. “We have held gross margins above 41 per cent, driven double-digit growth in our online channel, and built strong momentum in New Zealand with sales growth in the second half above 15 per cent, all while maintaining disciplined cost and capital management and a strong balance sheet.”

Teperson said that Baby Bunting’s fundamentals and strategy remain strong, citing new product developments, “clear gross margin levers”, and its ongoing refurbishment program.

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