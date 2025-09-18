BusinessSports & adventure

Why Southeast Asia is Anta Group’s strongest testing ground 

A man walks past a store of Chinese sportswear firm Anta Sports at a shopping mall in Beijing, China March 25, 2021.
While global retailers are facing setbacks in China, niche sportswear brands are on the rise. (Source: Reuters/Florence Lo)
By Tong Van
At a packed ballroom in Singapore during the 2025 Asia New Vision Forum, Will Wang, VP of Anta Group and chairman and president of Anta Southeast Asia, laid out an ambitious goal to open 1000 Anta-branded stores across Southeast Asia within three years. Southeast Asia focus This is not an unreasonable plan for the Chinese sportswear giant. During the first half of this year, sales of the company in the region almost doubled, supported by its ‘Brand + Retail’ operating model. For Wang, the re

