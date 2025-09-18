Why Southeast Asia is Anta Group’s strongest testing ground 

the region is now a testing ground for the company’s international playbook. “Our team is confident we will achieve our 1000-store target for the Anta brand in the next three years,” Wang said during the event. With half the region’s population under 30 and sportswear spending rising at double digits, it is a natural growth engine. Singapore was chosen as the company’s key market for its expansion plan. According to the company, from Singapore, the group oversees operations not just for the Anta brand but also for its portfolio of international names including Fila, Descente and Kolon Sport. Its Singapore headquarters has created more than 400 jobs, nearly 80 per cent filled by local hires. “True globalisation means achieving localisation in every market while staying true to the brand’s DNA,” Wang said. “It’s not just about selling products in Southeast Asia; it’s about delivering brand value and high-quality service to local consumers with standardised excellence.” Central to Anta’s growth is its ‘Brand + Retail’ model, which is a vertically integrated system that combines brand building with direct-to-consumer retail. Unlike rivals that rely heavily on wholesale distribution, Anta’s model ensures greater control over pricing, data and the consumer experience. This approach enables the company to operate self-owned stores across Southeast Asia while linking them to online channels, creating a closed-loop ecosystem of engagement. Flagship outlets on Singapore’s Orchard Road and Marina Bay not only drive sales but also serve as brand showcases, shaping consumer perception across the region. The payoff is visible. Southeast Asia accounted for much of Anta’s overseas revenue surge of more than 150 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year. Behind the scenes, Anta leverages global resource integration. A logistics platform and warehousing system streamline operations, reduce costs and allow the brand to scale quickly. This mix of global scale and local nuance gives Anta a competitive edge. “Anta Group is using this model in Southeast Asia as a blueprint for its strategy across international markets,” the company said in its statement. Riding on bigger global movement Anta’s rise is part of a broader wave of Chinese consumer brands expanding globally, from Chagee, Pop Mart, Mixue to Luckin Coffee. Their edge often lies in affordability, localisation and a nimbleness that contrasts with Western incumbents grappling with global headwinds. For sportswear in particular, the timing is favourable. Western giants like Nike and Adidas face challenges ranging from sluggish sales in China to the drag of tariffs and supply-chain disruptions. Shifting geopolitics have complicated sourcing and pricing, especially for US and European firms reliant on Asian manufacturing bases. Anta, by contrast, is leveraging its regional supply chains and multi-brand portfolio to sidestep some of these pressures. Its positioning as both a mass-market and performance-driven player has helped it seize price-sensitive opportunities while still climbing the value ladder. While Southeast Asia remains the centerpiece, Anta is cautiously venturing into the US. Its first retail store in Beverly Hills is set to open this month. NBA fans may already know Anta through Kyrie Irving’s signature line, and basketball is expected to be the spearhead of its US strategy. Yet analysts warn against overreach. The US market is notoriously saturated, with Nike, Adidas and rising challengers like Hoka and On fiercely competing for share. Tariff uncertainty also looms large, with US-China trade relations in flux. The company has quietly gained global market shares over the past few years. It trails just behind Nike and Adidas in revenue, with more than US$13.7 billion in sales when including brands under its Amer Sports portfolio (such as Arc’teryx, Salomon and Wilson). Anta Group’s retail network also covers key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Kenya. The secret sauce is simple. In China, the company earned its mass-market dominance through expanding into overlooked cities while tightening production control and value-for-money positioning. Meanwhile, outside its home markets, Anta’s multi-brand strategy allows it to reach every segment of the consumer spectrum, from budget sneakers to premium performance gear. Further reading: Can China’s sportswear giant Anta win over the US?