Privacy commissioner finds Kmart breached privacy laws with FRT 

Kmart has breached privacy laws by collecting customer information through facial recognition technology (FRT) designed to tackle refund fraud, privacy commissioner Carly Kind finds.

Kmart deployed FRT between June 2020 and July 2022 to capture the faces of people entering 28 of its stores. The company said this was an attempt to identify individuals committing refund fraud.

According to the commissioner, Kmart did not notify shoppers or seek their consent about the collection of their biometric information, which is sensitive personal information protected by the Privacy Act.

There is an exemption in the Act that applies when organisations reasonably believe that they need to collect personal information to tackle unlawful activity. However, the commissioner said the information of every individual who entered a store was “indiscriminately” collected by Kmart’s FRT system.

Considering that the FRT system impacted on the privacy of many thousands not suspected of refund fraud, the collection of biometric information was a disproportionate interference with privacy, she continued.

The commissioner added that there were other less privacy-intrusive methods available to Kmart to address refund fraud.

“Understanding how FRT accords with the protections contained in Privacy Act requires me to balance the interests of individuals in having their privacy protected, on the one hand, and the interests of entities in carrying out their functions or activities, on the other,” Kind said.

“I do not consider that Kmart could have reasonably believed that the benefits of the FRT system in addressing refund fraud proportionately outweighed the impact on individuals’ privacy,” she added.

To reach the conclusion, the commissioner had considered factors including the estimated value of fraudulent returns, the limited effectiveness of the FRT system, and the extent of the privacy impacts.

The determination is the second issued by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) on the use of FRT. Last October, the privacy commissioner also found that Bunnings Group had contravened privacy laws through their use of FRT in 62 stores.