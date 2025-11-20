Featured PostSports & adventure

New Balance to open its largest Australian store

Image of shoes.
The store will stock a selection of New Balance’s performance and lifestyle ranges. (Source: Facebook)
By Darshana Gupta

New Balance will open its first bricks-and-mortar store in South Australia next week, marking the brand’s expansion into physical retail across the country.

The 600sqm store, located at 136 Rundle Mall in Adelaide, will be the brand’s largest store in Australia when it opens its doors on November 28.

The latest New Balance opening follows a series of new store launches nationwide, as the company increases its investment in physical retail. 

“With the launch of our Melbourne Central flagship last year, alongside Pac Fair and Bondi Junction before that, New Balance has continued to accelerate its bricks-and-mortar presence across Australia,” said Jonathan Clark, New Balance’s Apac DTC director.

“Entering South Australia for the first time underscores our confidence in the market and our commitment to making world-class retail experiences accessible to every major region. 

“The Rundle Mall opening is a milestone that strengthens our national footprint and brings the full New Balance experience to Adelaide.”

Ahead of the opening, the company will host a community run in partnership with local group Run as One, offering 3km and 5km routes starting and finishing at the store. 

The Adelaide shop will stock a selection of the brand’s performance and lifestyle ranges, including its Fresh Foam 1080v14 and carbon-plated SC Elite v5, as well as its premium athleisure range.

