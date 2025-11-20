Save The Duck CEO Nicolas Bargi discusses the importance of sustainable retail

uture for fashion. Prior to officially entering the market in 2012, the brand had an established presence in the Italian manufacturing scene, after founder Foresto Bargi had created the Forest Clothing Company, an on-the-nose foretelling of its current incarnation. Today, the company is helmed by Foresto’s grandson, CEO Nicolas Bargi, who brings 26 years of experience in the textile industry, specifically in countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, and India. After witnessing the more tragic side of this world, from mistreatment of workers to consistent animal cruelty, Bargi was inspired to launch a brand focused on ethical practices that delivered high-quality, well-designed products. Inside Retail spoke with the founder and CEO to learn more about his 13-year history of building the brand and his goals for the business in the years to come. Inside Retail: How did the initial concept for Save The Duck come about? Nicolas Bargi: I founded Save The Duck in 2012 with the intention of creating a reality that respects living beings and the environment as its pillars. A brand that can be developed upon following the principles of sustainability and promoting a transparent and regenerative business model. IR: What have been the biggest challenges in building the brand thus far? How have you dealt with these issues? NB: We introduced a synthetic fibre, Plumtech, an animal-byproduct-free alternative to down padding that is designed to deliver high-performance insulation, as an alternative to down, which was widely accepted in outdoor apparel. At first, there was scepticism about the product. We had to convince customers that Plumtech could match the performance of real down. We overcame these challenges by developing new technology and combining materials to recreate the familiar feel and perception of down while offering a construction that was fundamentally different. IR: In light of more recent challenges for international brands to expand in the US retail market, such as the ongoing tariff fluctuations, what strategies is Save The Duck incorporating to stay dynamic and maintain growth? NB: Save The Duck currently has a strong appeal in the US market as an Italian fashion-sportswear-focused player, standing alongside the traditional American outdoor segment, while offering something different. We’ve introduced products at very sharp price points, which has helped us enter the market and continue to grow. IR: What have been some of your biggest accomplishments in running the company thus far? NB: Save The Duck has been B Corp certified since 2019, and we have adhered to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact [a voluntary corporate initiative that calls on businesses to align their operations in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption], which we’ve been a participant of since 2020. Since 2024, we’ve also been among the founding members of the Global Compact Network Italy [the Italian branch of the UN Global Compact, which serves as a national point of contact for companies and organisations to advance the UN’s principles of sustainable and responsible business]. Fashion is more than what we make; it’s also what we give back. Over the last 13 years of activity, we’ve partnered with organisations that align with our values and have dedicated resources to meaningful initiatives that create real impact. Each year, we allocate 1 per cent of our revenue, in both cash and in-kind donations, to nonprofit organisations and associations we support and share values with. These milestones, combined with our expertise in advanced synthetic fibre technology, form the heritage of our brand and allow us to deliver high-performance garments with qualities comparable to down, while reflecting our commitment to sustainability, innovation and respect for animals, people and the environment. IR: In what ways does today’s retail market differ from that of when Save The Duck first entered the scene? NB: Today’s market demands a more sophisticated approach to sportswear, with greater attention to design and detail than traditional outdoor apparel rooted in the sports world. Outdoor concepts need to be reinterpreted with a clear focus on city wear. IR: In what ways has the brand adapted, from product design to omnichannel expansion, to keep up with today’s consumer preferences? NB: We have embraced an eco-design philosophy that emphasises clean, essential lines, a tightly curated product range and garments versatile enough to be worn in multiple situations. We constantly aim to create a cohesive brand experience by ensuring that our identity, across retail, e-commerce, and wholesale, is communicated in a uniform, harmonised way, so that our clients perceive the brand consistently across all three channels. IR: Moving forward into 2026, what strategies does the brand intend to incorporate to continue this growth trajectory? NB: We have dedicated substantial effort to the research and development of engineering garments that are exceptionally lightweight, primarily made from recycled synthetic fibres. At the same time, we have expanded our product categories, season by season, including our Smartleisure line of wrinkle-free, ultra-thin, travel-friendly ready-to-wear garments, which thoughtfully integrates synthetic fibres throughout the design. This approach allows us to combine performance, sustainability and contemporary lifestyle aesthetics, resulting in a range of items that are both innovative and highly versatile. IR: What is one piece of advice you would give to the day-one version of yourself regarding your brand-founder journey? NB: In terms of product strategy, I would follow the same approach we have implemented so far. On the distribution side, I would have prioritised direct-to-consumer channels earlier than we previously did, accelerated the rollout of mono-brand stores, and anticipated strategic investments in online platforms and omnichannel capabilities. IR: What can consumers expect to see from the brand moving into 2026? NB: For the spring/summer 2026 season, we will continue to evolve our product offering with modular design, lightweight constructions and adaptability at its core. This season is a celebration of movement in all its forms, expressed through a cross-category, cross-generational wardrobe. Based on findings from our group's recent water footprint assessment, which identified cotton as the material with the highest water impact, the new spring/summer season reduces its reliance on cotton in favour of lighter, easy-care alternatives made from recycled synthetics. This shift reflects an ongoing effort to develop garments better suited to warm-weather performance and daily versatility, while continuing to make more informed material choices that help reduce the overall impact of the collections.