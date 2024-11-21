CareersSports & adventure

Salomon taps new CEO

Guillaume Meyzenq headshot black and white
By Celene Ignacio

Sporting goods retailer Salomon has promoted Guillaume Meyzenq to CEO, effective January 1.

Meyzenq is currently the company’s chief product officer. He started in the company as an intern in 1994 and became the EMEA export sales manager in 1996.

Over the years, Meyzenq held several leadership roles at Salomon including SVP for footwear and bags, VP for footwear, and business director for EMEA apparel and footwear.

“From sales to product management, including business development, I’ve had the chance to contribute to the brand’s success at different levels and on an international scale,” said Meyzenq.

“This diverse and enriching experience has allowed me to gain a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Salomon.”

Futher reading: Meet the world’s first t-shirt made entirely from textile waste

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Marketing

Is Jim’s Beauty set to flop like Harley-Davidson perfume – or could it be branding genius?

Edwina Luck
Consumers warned as synthetic diamonds price plummets
Luxury

Consumers warned of overpricing as synthetic diamonds price plummets

Kaycee Enerva
Travel retail IR Pro

“We want a presence across key airports in APAC”: Lego’s regional president

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

Can Dockers revive its casual, cool aesthetic for the next generation?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Leadership IR Pro

The key to effective leadership? Spending time with your team

Michelle Gibbings
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay