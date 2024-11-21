Salomon taps new CEO

Sporting goods retailer Salomon has promoted Guillaume Meyzenq to CEO, effective January 1.

Meyzenq is currently the company’s chief product officer. He started in the company as an intern in 1994 and became the EMEA export sales manager in 1996.

Over the years, Meyzenq held several leadership roles at Salomon including SVP for footwear and bags, VP for footwear, and business director for EMEA apparel and footwear.

“From sales to product management, including business development, I’ve had the chance to contribute to the brand’s success at different levels and on an international scale,” said Meyzenq.

“This diverse and enriching experience has allowed me to gain a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Salomon.”

