Meet the world’s first t-shirt made entirely from textile waste

Fashion brands On, Patagonia, Puma, PVH, and Salomon have introduced the world’s first clothing made entirely from textile waste.

In collaboration with the French recycling company Carbios, the consortium has produced a plain white t-shirt using a blend of mixed and coloured textile waste. This process involves breaking down polyester into enzymes to create bio-recycled polyester.

The group claims that the quality of the shirt is on par with oil-based virgin polyester.

“It may look like an ordinary t-shirt, but make no mistake, the technology behind it is extraordinary,” said Carbios CEO Emmanuel Ladent.

Currently, most recycled polyester in the industry is made from PET bottles, and only 1 per cent of fibres are recycled into new fibres.

The group says the collective achievement is a milestone for the consortium’s goal of demonstrating a closed fibre-to-fibre loop at an industrial scale.