SectorsFashion & accessories

Puma x LAAMS sparks creativity with the new ‘Blank Canvas’ suede sneaker

By Kaycee Enerva

Sports giant Puma has partnered with the Lower East Side creative outpost LAAMS to launch “Blank Canvas” Suede, a double-layered sneaker line inspired by DIY crafts.

The collaboration aims to encourage creativity via a canvas top layer where owners can create unique designs.

Once they are “tired” of the original look, owners can peel off their canvas artwork to reveal a green fuzzy suede layer.

In addition to the tearaway canvas, the sneaker features fuzzy laces, jewels reading “Puma” and “LAAMS”, and a Manhattan’s Lower East Side map on its outsole. 

The Blank Canvas Suede also comes in a printed tote bag and a watercolor paper box that serves as another blank canvas. 

The Puma x LAAMS Suede has an RRP of $130 and is available at LAAMS and selected Puma retailers worldwide.

