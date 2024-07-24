Puma x LAAMS sparks creativity with the new ‘Blank Canvas’ suede sneaker

Sports giant Puma has partnered with the Lower East Side creative outpost LAAMS to launch “Blank Canvas” Suede, a double-layered sneaker line inspired by DIY crafts.

The collaboration aims to encourage creativity via a canvas top layer where owners can create unique designs.

Once they are “tired” of the original look, owners can peel off their canvas artwork to reveal a green fuzzy suede layer.

In addition to the tearaway canvas, the sneaker features fuzzy laces, jewels reading “Puma” and “LAAMS”, and a Manhattan’s Lower East Side map on its outsole.

The Blank Canvas Suede also comes in a printed tote bag and a watercolor paper box that serves as another blank canvas.

The Puma x LAAMS Suede has an RRP of $130 and is available at LAAMS and selected Puma retailers worldwide.