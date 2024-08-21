SectorsFashion & accessories

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, sets off on a new mission: high-heeled sneakers

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Shapewear company Spanx’s founder Sara Blakely has launched Sneex, a sneaker-heel brand that she says combines classic high heels with the performance and comfort of a sneaker.

The hybrid heels are made of napa leather and suede from Italy and Spain and come in three different styles (single strap, double strap, and wide strap) and 10 colourways.

According to the brand, Sneex was founded to address three major issues in high-heel construction: a lack of support between the foot and the sole of the shoe, which can cause discomfort and wobbly heels; a crushing sensation on the ball of the foot caused by uneven weight distribution; and toe squeezing. 

Sneex’s “patent-pending” design will address these difficulties, providing ladies with comfort and walkability while maintaining style.

“Men invented the high heel centuries ago, and its basic construction hasn’t really changed,” Blakely said. 

“There has been a void in comfortable footwear, and women deserve a new option. I wanted to create a luxury high heel that prioritises how women feel, not just how we look. We are fed the line that ‘beauty is pain’… but I don’t believe it has to be. As a consumer, I have wanted to solve this problem for years.”

Sneex is handcrafted in Spain and is currently available online. Prices range from US$395 to $595 for sizes ranging from 5 to 1. 

