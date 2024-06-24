SectorsSports & adventure

Shoes that massage: Nike, Hyperice team up on next-gen kicks, vest

By Irene Dong

Sportswear giant Nike has partnered with health technology company Hyperice to launch a collection aimed at helping athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition.

The Nike x Hyperice boot is a wearable and transportable high-top sneaker that provides athletes with on-demand heat and air compression massage to their feet and ankles. 

According to the brand, the shoe features a system of dual-air Normatec bladders connected to warming elements that distribute heat evenly throughout the upper.

Athletes can synchronize the heat and compression of both shoes with a single button press, or they can run the left and right shoes separately, choosing from three different levels of compression and heat supplied by a battery pack in each shoe’s insole.

Meanwhile, the Nike x Hyperice vest, which is based on the same technology as the Hyperice X line of contrast devices, includes thermoelectric coolers that provide instant heating and cooling without the use of ice or liquid, allowing athletes to precisely control their body temperatures during warmups and cooldowns.

“Recovery is an important part of any athlete’s journey, but we’re hearing from athletes that this concept of ‘pre-covery’ is equally as important,” said Tobie Hatfield, senior director of Nike Athlete Innovation. 

“The footwear and vest that we’ve developed with Hyperice help get the body ready for activity, whether you’re playing for a title or you’re on your feet a lot at work.”

