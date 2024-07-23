New Balance opens its largest UCC Australia store yet

New Balance has opened its largest Australian shoe store in Melbourne Central, marking its third UCC concept store as it expands in the country.

The 300sqm store – its name short for Uncommonly Common Concept – offers lifestyle and performance collections along with Made in USA and UK products.

“Following the successful opening of our first UCC stores in Bondi and Chadstone – and our first Grey Store in Galeries, Sydney – Melbourne Central is the perfect next step for New Balance, with a larger footprint and product offering for our customers and fans of the brand,” said Jonathan Clark, Asia Pacific direct-to-consumer director at New Balance.

“We are excited to open the doors to the highly-anticipated Melbourne Central store, providing customers with what we believe to be an unprecedented shopping experience and reflection of the New Balance brand.”

The company intends to open two more stores in Australia later this year.