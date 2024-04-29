“Running is on trend right now”: New Balance expands hybrid retail model

ydney’s Westfield Bondi Junction and now Melbourne’s Chadstone shopping centre. New Balance sits at the intersection of sports and cultural heritage and its new UCC concept stores aim to reflect that. Inside Retail spoke to Tim Page, New Balance’s Pacific retail manager, to discuss how the latest Chadstone concept store is creating the next generation of immersive and engaging shopping experiences. An uncommonly common concept Like most esteemed performance brands, New Balance takes its hybrid retail model seriously, segmenting its concept stores from its full-price stores and its outlets. “The UCC concept is all about putting the customer at the heart of the experience, providing unique ways for them to shop in-store, and just engage with the brand generally,” Page told Inside Retail. New Balance launched its first Australian UCC store in Bondi last year and after a positive reception, it opened its Melbourne location in Chadstone. “The UCC concept is an important part of our hybrid retail model. It reflects our commitment to consistency across our physical and digital retail channels, ensuring customers experience the same brand identity both in-store and online,” Page explained. “By seamlessly blending physical and digital experiences, the UCC Chadstone store leans into the way local consumers like to shop while reinforcing our physical brand presence in Australia.” While Page acknowledges the growth of online shopping he noted that there is an industry-wide resurgence in traditional bricks-and-mortar stores which is being driven by the desire for immersive shopping experiences. “Our global strategy acknowledges this as we continue to invest in innovative retail concepts like the UCC Chadstone store, which delivers the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of physical retail,” he stated. When function and aesthetics collide New Balance’s product line appeals to both fashion-obsessed and performance-focused consumers which play into the store’s fit-out. “We feel the design of the Chadstone store strikes the right balance between functionality and aesthetics, appealing to both our athletic-focused and fashion-forward consumers,” said Page. “We have curated a diverse range of products to accommodate all types of lifestyles, ensuring that every customer finds something that resonates with their individual style and needs,” he added. The legacy shoe brand will exclusively stock the anticipated relaunch of the New Balance 1000, an archival running style originally released in 1999, in its UCC store to incentivise customers into the Chadstone location. New Balance is not one to shy away from its broad customer demographic with iconic styles like the 990v5 silhouette inspiring its tagline: worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio. “From a lifestyle perspective, as a brand, we are in a really unique position where we have five or six silhouettes that are all incredibly popular with different types of consumers,” stated Page. “We have our legacy styles like 327, 550 and 480 that will always be in demand – we then have emerging styles like 9060 and 1906 that continue to go from strength to strength,” he elaborated. In 2023 New Balance reported worldwide sales of US$6.5 billion and is expanding its retail footprint to appeal to sneakerheads, runners and fashion pioneers alike. “From a performance point of view, running is on trend right now and new and experienced runners can find everything they could possibly need at Chadstone,” said Page. “With its high foot traffic and diverse customer base, Chadstone offers the ideal environment to showcase our latest retail footprint and engage with a broad audience of consumers,” he concluded.