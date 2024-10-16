Myer names new execs, hires former Qantas Loyalty bosses

Myer has created new positions and named new executives, hiring some of CEO and executive chair Olivia Wirth‘s former colleagues from her time with Qantas.

Most recently, Myer appointed Andrew Taylor, former Qantas Loyalty head of corporate development, to the newly created role of chief transformation officer.

Meanwhile, former Cedar Brands CEO Warwick Blunt will assume the newly constructed role of GM for digital commerce at Myer in November.

The department store chain has yet to name the appointees for the newly created roles of GM of merchandise for beauty, accessories and services and GM of merchandise for women’s apparel.

The management restructuring comes as Wirth, who was appointed CEO in June, seeks to “reposition the business for growth and implementation of our full potential plan”.

Wirth, in an earlier statement, stated that investing in e-commerce and harnessing loyalty and partnerships with customers and suppliers are among her priorities for Myer.

Meanwhile, Myer named Super Retail Group chief supply chain officer Darren Wedding to the same position with the department store chain, effective March.

Last July, the company appointed Clarabella Burley, ex-Qantas Loyalty head of marketing, to the same role at Myer.

The new appointments and roles will see the departure of several Myer leaders.