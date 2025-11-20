Inside the buyer’s mind: the unseen frameworks guiding supermarket choice

ng their way into this complex ecosystem, understanding what captures a buyer’s attention is crucial. Few people know this process better than Estella Young, executive general manager, merchandise, at Metcash Food, which services thousands of independent supermarkets across the country, including IGA. She said the company’s unique model, built on breadth and flexibility, shapes how her team approaches new products. “We support a diverse group of thousands of independent supermarkets nationwide by carrying a broader range of products than you might expect. This wide range enables choice and allows independent retailers to create points of difference and cater to their local shoppers’ needs,” Young explained. This broad remit opens up opportunities for suppliers, but it also sets the bar high. “Key to ranging in our mega distribution centres is the ability to drive volume, which helps unlock the scale advantages the national network provides. Beyond our mega DCs across the country, we’re also able to support suppliers with alternative routes to market, including, but not limited to, our cross-dock facility and Sorted – our online B2B platform,” Young explained. The entry point Every brand looking to break into the Metcash network begins at the same place: Metconnect, the company’s supplier portal. “For partners looking to work with us, the first port of call is Metconnect, our supplier portal, where we review all expressions of interest,” Young said. This frictionless approach is critical for small and emerging brands, which often lack the dedicated sales infrastructure of larger FMCG players. While unsolicited pitches may not always translate to immediate listings, the decentralised nature of the independent supermarket network means buyers often hear about innovations earlier than expected. “By supporting a network of independent retailers who are experts in sourcing for their local communities, we often receive early insight into emerging brands and products,” Young said. “We then work with businesses to scale and grow their range through the network.” Buyer psychology: numbers vs nose While consumer trends like sustainability, health and local provenance have reshaped the broader FMCG landscape, Young stresses that the fundamentals of ranging continue to evolve. One advantage of the independent model, Young notes, is its agility in fresh and local sourcing. “Local provenance is part of the IGA ethos,” she said. “When it comes to fresh in particular, the majority of IGA stores source locally, which is also a significant advantage when it comes to sustainability, as they have a much shorter supply chain.” Local sourcing also assists with agility during natural disasters and supply-chain disruptions, “as there are more options available to independent retailers”. Even the most innovative new product can falter if the supplier isn’t operationally ready. Buyers look closely at a brand’s ability to scale, service demand and support promotion. The requirements vary by category. “Different routes to market make it easier for small businesses to work with us; however, production capacity becomes relevant when looking to scale. Promotional support varies by category, but we have many case studies showing that the faster we scale distribution and advertise, the more successful the brand’s growth.” For emerging FMCG players, this highlights an important truth: the pitch doesn’t end with the product. A compelling founder story or disruptive packaging may open the door, but it’s the less glamorous aspects of manufacturing capacity and supply-chain maturity that often close the deal. Insights from the category side While buyers ultimately decide what reaches shelves, category managers wield considerable influence behind the scenes, shaping what products are considered, promoted and purchased. Category managers operate their segments like mini businesses, balancing shopper demand with profitability, revenue and market-share targets. Tanya Boots, who has spent most of her career as a category manager on the supplier side of FMCG and previously worked as a buyer at Blackwoods, explains how this role operates. “Established brands with consistently great-quality products are always going to be successful, because most shoppers are on auto pilot when shopping in a supermarket, and will spend mere seconds making a purchase decision,” Boots told Inside FMCG. Products that succeed without markdowns, she explains, are those backed by clear demand — whether that’s a loyal social-media following, launch investment or simply solving a timely consumer need. The pitch: common pitfalls to avoid Young said one of the most common mistakes new suppliers make is overcomplicating their pitch. “One common mistake would be pitching too many product variations at once and not having a clear strategy for after launch. Start with your core offer to set up for success and evolve off a strong foundation,” she said. Another misstep she cites is overlooking the power of independents. “Don’t forget independent supermarkets as a valuable route to market. As the home of locals, it’s the natural channel to scale your brand and product range.” Boots reinforces the critical role that supplier pitches play. “If you are an existing supplier with a presence in the category already, then getting the buyer’s attention is much easier. If you are completely new, then you’ll need to be creative, concise and persistent to break through the thousands of pitches that land in a buyer’s inbox,” she explained. Programs like Woolworths’ Seedlab accelerator provide a platform for new products, but a compelling pitch is only the first step. Boots advises that a strong social-media presence can help secure that first meeting — but from there, the data must do the talking. A brand’s pitch must be supported by rigorous data that makes a persuasive case for shelf space. This means identifying a gap in the current range, highlighting an unmet consumer problem and demonstrating tangible value to both retailer and shopper. Boots emphasises that operational readiness is as crucial as marketing or trend alignment. “You’ll also need to demonstrate that you are set up for flawless supply-chain execution. Out-of-stocks are not an option,” she said. Consumer insights, seasonality and category strategy all guide assortment decisions. Boots explained she segmented her range into core products with brand loyalty, cost-efficient commoditised items, and trend-driven or seasonal products. “Consumer insights were vital for the trend-driven group. Shelf real estate is valuable, and giving up a known performer for something new is a risk. Insights would need to demonstrate it was worth taking.” Navigating a modern supermarket ecosystem The relationship between category managers and buyers has evolved in recent years. “[Covid] changed the way category managers and account managers built relationships with supermarket buyers,” Boots said. “There’s less face-to-face interaction. I also think that they’ve taken a lot of the insights in-house, so there is less of a need for the data to be supplied by the supplier… Small, agile businesses with a compelling pitch might find it easier to break through if the established brands and global FMCGs have less of a stronghold through relationships.” Ultimately, success comes down to availability — both physical and mental. “[This means] products that are easy to find and easy to shop for, due to distinctive colours, packaging and brand assets. They are available through consistent marketing. Consistent, creative activities that build awareness and cement specific brands into consumers’ memory,” Boots explained. For suppliers navigating the complex supermarket ecosystem, a great product alone isn’t enough. It must be supported by data, trend awareness, operational readiness and a pitch that demonstrates a clear solution to a real shopper need. There is no single secret to winning supermarket shelf space. When all the elements align, even a small, emerging brand can find a foothold and scale in crowded supermarket aisles. This story was featured in the October edition of Inside FMCG