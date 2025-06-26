SectorsStore design

Louis Vuitton opens ship-inspired concept store in Shanghai

The Louis ship by Louis Vuitton
The life-size ship spans three levels and 1600sqm. (Source: Louis Vuitton)
By Kaycee Enerva

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a life-size cruise ship installation, dubbed The Louis, at Taikoo Hui in Shanghai’s Nanjing West Road business district.

Standing 30 metres tall, the ship-inspired structure pays homage to the French luxury brand’s 19th-century heritage of crafting hard-sided travel trunks.

Its exterior features a cabin constructed from classic Louis Vuitton cases, while the hull is adorned with the brand’s iconic monogram.

Wu Yue, president of LVMH Greater China, said The Louis reflects both Shanghai’s maritime spirit and the brand’s storied history in travel.

“This ship-shaped decoration echoes Shanghai’s urban spirit of ‘embracing all rivers and seas’ and showcases its international outlook of innovation and forward momentum,” he said.

Spanning three levels and 1600sqm, The Louis combines retail, exhibition, and hospitality spaces.

The “Louis Vuitton Extraordinary Journey” exhibition explores the maison’s connection to maritime culture, featuring a Perfume Room with vintage toiletry kits, a Book Room showcasing works by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, and a Sports Room displaying gear used for events such as Formula 1 and the Olympics.

Interactive features include live demonstrations by artisans in the Workshop and Testing areas.

On the top floor, Le Café Louis Vuitton offers a curated menu that blends local Shanghai flavours with Western culinary influences.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said the concept represents a new chapter in the brand’s cultural evolution.

“The shop embodies the brand’s ‘spirit of travelling’ through ideas, emotions and inspiration, in a joyful way,” he concluded.

