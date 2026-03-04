Who is the modern male shopper now?

nts, while even earlier milk-protein powders fabricated in the 19th century, such as Plasmon, wrapped strength in classical imagery, Greek torsos and the suggestion that muscle was both ancient and aspirational. The consumer was not buying nutrition so much as a future version of themself. The copy leaned heavily on macho bravado, authority and science-adjacent language that implied legitimacy without inviting too many questions. The male shopper was presumed to want size, and retail obliged him with a spectacle. But the shopper standing in front of the shelf today looks different. He is reading the fine print Fast forward, and the language has changed, not because men stopped caring about performance, but because they started caring about the ingredients. A protein brand such as Rule 1 now leads with “100 per cent whey protein isolate” and makes a point of listing what it excludes, including amino spiking and banned substances. Muscle Nation’s proposition has shifted protein from a gym bag to the pantry, describing it as suitable for breakfast or dessert, proving that protein can simply be an ingredient, not an identity marker. Switch Nutrition highlights grass-fed sourcing and low-carbohydrate content, framing protein as everyday nutrition rather than extreme enhancement. The packaging still reverberates strength, but more innately, it explains itself. True Protein extends this explanatory turn, with founder Ben Kierath publicly referencing the five-year development timeline behind its forthcoming “True All Natural RTD,” a product framed around ultrafiltration, grass-fed dairy and the absence of stabilisers, gums and artificial sweeteners. “The modern male consumer is navigating the category with much more scrutiny, and I think that is a great change. They are far more educated now and are naturally sceptical of bold claims,” True Protein’s chief marketing officer Will Florance told Inside Retail. “They don’t just look at the marketing on the front of the pack anymore. They are flipping it over to check the nutritional panel because they want to know exactly what they are putting in their body.” Florance recounted a real demand for transparency, with consumers looking for labels that don’t read like a science experiment. “They want simple, effective ingredients they can recognise. It forces brands to step up their game on formulation integrity.” He is buying beyond the gym According to Roy Morgan, 43.4 per cent of Australian men now use skincare, up from 40.5 per cent five years earlier, while the global men’s skincare market is projected to grow substantially. Participation is rising, but so is discernment, and today men are not simply buying moisturiser but buying into ingredient stories, barrier repair claims and SPF. Consider the arc. Gillette Series in the 1990s presented grooming in metallic packaging with direct, functional claims: shave, soothe, protect and little else. Meanwhile, brands such as Kiehl’s, Dermalogica, Ultraceuticals and Endota speak in a clinical language that largely sidesteps gender altogether, emphasising hydration levels, barrier repair, SPF protection and active ingredients. The aesthetic is clean and instructional, supporting the man standing in front of the shelf, who is perhaps digitally fluent, comfortable with cosmetic enhancement, and capable of reading an ingredient deck without flinching. He is managing, not hiding Haircare, particularly hair loss, may be the clearest indicator of how far the codes have shifted. Male androgenetic alopecia – or male pattern baldness – is the most common form of hair loss in men, affecting 30-50 per cent of men by age 50, and the commercial response has expanded well beyond pharmacy staples. Legacy treatments such as minoxidil and prescription finasteride once dominated the category with clinical, problem-solution messaging, often merchandised discreetly, their presence more pharmaceutical. Today, the tone is different. Bouf, owned by York St Brands, has channelled its male consumer more overtly through its “Bouf is for the Boys” framing. This campaign speaks directly to hair growth, density and confidence without retreating into clinical euphemism. Last year, the brand enlisted Jack Steele of The Inspired Unemployed as an ambassador, bringing cultural familiarity and humour to a category that once lived behind pharmacy counters. Whether or not every formulation promises dramatic regrowth, the messaging is explanatory rather than shame-based, positioning haircare as maintenance and self-investment rather than crisis management. Even mass and salon-adjacent brands such as Bondi Boost and Pump Haircare foreground “growth”, “strength” and “density” in clear, benefit-led copy that leans into optimisation rather than insecurity. Leaning into “War Paint for Men” UK cosmetic brand War Paint for Men, founded in 2018, has marketed itself unapologetically as “makeup for men,” comprising concealers, bronzers and tinted moisturisers in pared-back matte packaging with direct, almost utilitarian descriptors. It avoids flamboyance and parody, opting instead for neutral blacks and greys that sit closer to grooming than glamour. War Paint normalises male cosmetic use, but it does so by building a parallel lane rather than fully dissolving gendered distinctions. The packaging is restrained and the tone almost corrective, as if to reassure the consumer that this is not vanity but maintenance. That duality is revealing, on one hand, the brand reflects genuine demand in a market projected to grow into the tens of billions globally. On the other hand, it highlights how persistent shelf language remains, and even as men become more comfortable with concealer and tinted moisturiser, the need to label it explicitly “for men” persists. This suggests the codes have not entirely disappeared; they have softened, certainly, but they have not vanished. Australian men are brand expressive and wellness literate, and they are expanding their baskets accordingly, from whey into collagen, adaptogens, hair loss treatment and even makeup, without requiring the packaging to shout masculinity at them. The question for retailers and brands is whether the shelf has kept pace with the shopper and a new shift in shelf language. If men are trading up to premium SKUs, scrutinising sourcing and filtration methods, and engaging with brands like War Paint without irony, then the opportunity may not lie in carving out a “for men” aisle. It may lie in recognising that the codes have already shifted, and that the modern male consumer is becoming more intrigued in the details.