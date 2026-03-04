IR ProStore design

New standout stores during last quarter: Hermès, Champion and more

Hermès’ redesigned and expanded store at IconSiam.
Hermès’ redesigned and expanded store at IconSiam. (Source: Supplied)
Rapha’s first Clubhouse in Mainland China.
Rapha’s first Clubhouse in Mainland China. (Source: Supplied)
Champion’s renovated flagship store at Chengdu Yingjia Plaza.
Champion’s renovated flagship store at Chengdu Yingjia Plaza. (Source: Supplied)
A Bathing Ape (Bape)’s flagship store at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong.
A Bathing Ape (Bape)’s flagship store at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong. (Source: Supplied)
Bape Cafe within the Hong Kong flagship.
Bape Cafe within the Hong Kong flagship. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong
A Bathing Ape – Hong Kong  Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (Bape) opened a flagship store at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong, debuting an all-white interior design that represents a shift in the brand’s store aesthetics. The store blends technology, design and local cultural references. A curved LED screen at the storefront features animated visuals inspired by Hong Kong’s neon signage, while the interior is anchored by a Shark Seijin fibreglass sculpture designed to resemble carve

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

A woman walking in front of a Forever 21 store front in Vienna, Austria.
Strategy IR Pro

Experts weigh in on Forever 21’s future amidst layoffs and store closures

Nicole Kirichanskaya
The Fall/Winter 2025 Prada show by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons
Strategy IR Pro

How Prada’s strong year sets the stage for potential Versace acquisition

Tong Van
Supply chain

Taco Bell to boost Australian footprint in global strategy

Sarah Stowe
Three surfers with boards beneath palm trees
Sports & adventure

Incoming KMD Brands CEO to start work on March 24

Robert Stockdill
Headshot of Jessica Richmond wearing a tan blazer and rainbow lanyard in an office
Customer IR Pro

How Officeworks uses customer insights to drive strategy

Heather McIlvaine
black lace bras
Marketing

Brett Blundy’s new lingerie label named – but how is it pronounced?

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay