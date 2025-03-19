How LVMH is preparing for the future with its latest leadership moves

pective. Frederic did a great job at Tag Heuer, delivering good year-on-year growth and being a lead in the negotiation of the deal with Formula 1,” Mathew Dixon, partner at DHR Global, told Inside Retail. “Loro Piana is the perfect next step in the group to continue to interpret Frédéric’s group education. The brand has decent scale, momentum and craftsmanship at its heart; however it doesn’t exist under the harsh spotlight like Dior or Louis Vuitton, giving him space to learn as a CEO.” Loro Piana has been majority-owned by LVMH since 2013. Arnault, 30, served at Tag Heuer for six years before being named as CEO of LVMH’s watch division last year. “His purposeful vision for the watchmaking industry anchored in quality and savoir-faire have proven to be strategic assets for the group. He also played a key role in developing the global partnership between LVMH and Formula 1,” the luxury group said in a statement. While Bernard Arnault, 76, has given no indication of stepping down soon, his children’s career progress is closely watched as they move through senior leadership roles within the group. Broader executive reshuffle Damien Bertrand, Loro Piana’s current CEO, will move to Louis Vuitton as the house’s deputy CEO, effective June 10. He will join the LVMH executive committee in January 2026, reporting to Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “Bertrand is leaving Loro Piana in strong shape, and the two will work together through a three-month handover period. This feels like a well-considered succession plan that will deepen Frederic’s knowledge of luxury clothing manufacturing,” Dixon noted. Although LVMH brands operate independently, the expert said the younger Arnault will not lead in isolation. There are defined group guardrails that provide a strategic roadmap. Arnault will begin a transition period at Loro Piana in March, working alongside Bertrand. He will report to Toni Belloni, his father’s former long-time deputy, who moved to Italy last year to oversee LVMH’s operations there. “Loro Piana doesn’t have a creative director, and it has been stated that the brand doesn’t need one and this removes a huge distraction and internal dynamic giving the CEO greater autonomy,” Dixon stated. “Frederic’s objectives will be to unlock regions and markets where the brand has less presence. But, as with Cuccinelli, the growth has to be subtle, Loro Piana cannot be seen to be pushing hard as the [ultra-high-net-worth] UHNW customer doesn’t want to be sold to. Expect a greater level of digital innovation and storytelling, but with a big focus on still engaging the customer in person.” Additionally, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou has been appointed deputy CEO of Christian Dior Couture, effective April 15. He will report to Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture and the eldest child of the five Arnault children. LVMH also has announced that the CEO position at Fendi will be disclosed soon. The reshuffle comes at a time when LVMH is navigating a complex economic and geopolitical landscape. The group’s revenue edged up by just 1 per cent to €84.7 billion (US$88.3 billion) in FY24, with fourth-quarter organic revenue growth at 1 per cent. In November, LVMH implemented several leadership changes across its executive board. Maud Alvarez-Pereyre assumed the role of executive vice president of human resources for the LVMH Group in December, joining the company’s executive committee. Meanwhile, Jean-Jacques Guiony took over as president and CEO of Moët Hennessy last month, succeeding Philippe Schaus, who stepped down after a 21-year tenure to pursue non-executive roles. Further reading: What Dario Vitale’s appointment means for Versace.