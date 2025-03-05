BusinessMarketing

Brett Blundy’s new lingerie label named – but how is it pronounced?

black lace bras
Brett Blundy’s BBRC is launching a new global lingerie brand. (Source: Bigstock)
By Sean Cao

Brett Blundy’s BBRC is launching a new global lingerie, sleepwear and beauty brand named Léays.

In its LinkedIn profile, the brand says it aims to redefine lingerie, sleepwear and beauty for the modern woman.

“We’re assembling a world-class team to bring our vision to life. From design and product innovation to a best-in-class retail experience, we’re creating something that’s both inspiring and transformative,” it adds.

Linda Whitehead, former group GM of apparel label Jay Jays, is brand CEO. Honey Birdette’s former global CEO Julie Hastings is COO.

Léays started searching for its store manager last week, according to a LinkedIn post of head of people and culture Bri Brown.

BBRC has not made an official announcement or shared any plans about the label.

According to a retail commentator (who preferred not to be named), the brand name is causing quite a confusion.

“When you launch a new brand and the first thing you have to do is explain to people how to pronounce it, you’re probably not exactly starting off on the front foot with name recognition or brand awareness – let alone establishing a market positioning,” he stated.

“One interpretation is that reads like the American potato crips brand, but another – more likely – is ‘lace’ which would at least be relevant.”

BBRC previously owned a lingerie chain called Bras N Things, which once got to 200 stores and was sold to US underwear group Hanes for $500 million in 2018.

Last September, the Australian Financial Review reported that Blundy was working alongside BBRC’s global chief executive of retail Mark McInnes as he planned a return to lingerie and sleepwear. The two were reportedly recruiting staff from from Bras N Things and Honey Birdette.

